NaturVet welcomes Phil Bramel as Chief Commercial Officer

Bramel most recently served as the Head of U.S. Retail Sales for Boehringer-Ingelheim Animal Health where he played a pivotal role in building the retail model from scratch in 2007, leading it to its highly respected status in the marketplace today. In addition to sales leadership functions, Bramel has held roles in shopper insights, trade marketing, retail distribution and logistics, retail analytics, organizational design and global customer development. Throughout his career, Bramel has created strong relationships with a wide array of U.S. retailers, including major players such as Walmart, Costco, Target, Amazon, Chewy, 800Petmeds, Petco, PetSmart and TSC. Under his leadership, Bramel and his team were honored with the prestigious Petco 2021 Supplier of the Year Award for outstanding business performance and thought leadership.

"It is an honor to join the NaturVet family, particularly at a time when the company stands poised for significant growth," said Bramel. "The brand's commitment to excellence and innovation has made it a true frontrunner of the pet wellness industry, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of this outstanding organization."

Bramel plans to utilize his leadership style of enabling, equipping and empowering individuals to succeed as he helps expand NaturVet's reach and presence across the country. He believes his commitment to fostering a collaborative and empowering work environment will integrate effortlessly with NaturVet's values and vision for the future.

A University of Central Florida alum, Bramel now resides in Rogers, Arkansas with his wife Elizabeth and their four sons, two daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren. In his spare time, Bramel enjoys quality moments on the lake with his family and indulging in tinkering with his old truck.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator manufacturing high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine products including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians, NaturVet's supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients, which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

