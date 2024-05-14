NaturVet's Quiet Moments® Calming Aids support furry friends experiencing stressful times

Perfect for summer holidays, the product line helps turn pets' anxiety-inducing experiences into quiet moments

TEMECULA, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As pet parents gear up for summertime adventures with their pets, NaturVet, the 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator of the pet health and wellness industry, offers supportive solutions with the Quiet Moments® Calming Aids. The extensive supplement line is made with wholesome, veterinarian-formulated ingredients that help provide dogs or cats with relaxation for short-term stressful situations like storms, fireworks, travel, grooming and separation.

The Quiet Moments Calming Aid line features a wide range of products with various delivery systems, including Soft Chews, Calming Drops, Calming Room Spray and Tablets. They are an ideal option for pet parents who are seeking comfort for their pets during uncomfortable moments, which often occur during the summer months when travel, thunderstorms and holiday celebrations with fireworks are at an all time high.

"Whether you're the parent of a dog or cat, heading to the groomer or celebrating the Fourth of July, our Quiet Moments Calming Aids were made to support pets' specific needs during times when safe relaxation is most needed," said Geoff Granger, CEO of Garmon Corp/NaturVet. "With the help of these high-quality, effective and easy to use products, we believe that every moment of shared tranquility strengthens the bond between pets and their families."

Products in the Quiet Moments Calming Aids collection include:

Hemp Quiet Moments Soft Chews: These standard-sized soft chews contain Chamomile, Thiamine, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin, Ginger and Hemp Seed to promote a gentle sense of relaxation while settling sensitive stomachs.

Scoopables® Quiet Moments Calming Aids: The award-winning miniature soft chews provide a blend of Thiamine, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin and Ginger in a bite-sized, flavor-packed delivery method that can be scooped into a bowl or fed by hand.

Quiet Moments Calming Drops: A liquid calming aid that can be administered orally to both dogs and cats and is made with a blend of Thiamine, L-Tryptophan, Chamomile, Ginger and Valerian to help reduce stress and tension.

Quiet Moments Calming Room Sprays: In two variations for dogs or cats, these herbal sprays are formulated to simulate canine or feline pheromones to provide a sense of safety and well-being in cars, crates and new environments.

To learn more about NaturVet's Quiet Moments Calming Aids, visit https://naturvet.com/.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator manufacturing high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine supplements including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians and fully manufactured in-house to ensure quality, NaturVet's products are made with ingredients which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

