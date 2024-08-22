NaturVet's Scoopables® wins Cat Health Innovation of the Year Award

Pet Innovation Awards selected the tasty miniature soft chew supplements created for picky cats

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pet Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the pet industry, announced that NaturVet has won the Cat Health Innovation of the Year award for its Scoopables line.

Scoopables Soft Chews are bite-sized supplements made with flavors like anchovy and salmon, which are perfect for cats that are finicky eaters. The flavor-saturated products support cats with skin health, digestion, calming, hairball aid and overall daily support. Scoopables can be hand-fed or scooped into a bowl, making it an easy and enjoyable way to boost their diet.

"We know how challenging it can be to get cats to take supplements, so this innovation is a true breakthrough in the pet industry," said Geoff Granger, CEO of Garmon Corp/NaturVet. "We're thrilled to be recognized by the Pet Innovation Awards for our commitment to the health and well-being of pets, and it's been a joy to see both cats and their owners fall in love with Scoopables since we introduced it to the market last year."

Products in the Scoopables line awarded for Cat Health Innovation of the Year include:

Hairball Aid: This daily supplement with Psyllium Husk and Pumpkin helps eliminate and prevent hairballs.

Omega-Gold Essential Fatty Acids: Omega-3, Omega-6, DHA, and EPA provide essential fatty acids for healthy skin and a glossy coat.

Quiet Moments® Calming Aids: A unique blend of Thiamine and L-Tryptophan helps reduce stress and tension, Melatonin helps to promote rest and relaxation, and Ginger helps to settle sensitive stomachs.

Digestive Enzymes: Prebiotic, probiotic, and digestive enzymes nourish the natural gut bacteria and assist in the digestion and absorption of essential nutrients.

