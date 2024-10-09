NaturVet's travel-ready supplements simplify holiday travel for pet owners

The brand's calming aids, joint support and digestive products help furry friends stay comfortable and healthy during their travels

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As holiday travel plans come into focus, NaturVet shares its leading supplement lines to support furry friends and their pet parents while on the go. A range of products provide calming support for stress and tension, relief for joint and muscle pain, and helpful aids for digestive health, helping pets stay comfortable while traveling or at home while their human is away.

"At NaturVet, we understand that traveling with pets can present unique challenges," said Geoff Granger, CEO of Garmon Corp/NaturVet. "Our range of products is designed to address these challenges, providing essential support to make every journey as smooth and enjoyable as possible."

POST THIS: 🐾 Make holiday travel with your furry friends a breeze! @NaturVet's best-selling calming aids, joint support, and digestive supplements help your pets stay relaxed, comfortable and healthy on the go. 🐕✨ Enjoy peace of mind this holiday season! https://naturvet.com/

NaturVet's product lines that are ideal for travel include:

Calming Aids – The Quiet Moments®, Emotional Support and Hemp collections feature ingredients like Thiamine, L-Tryptophan, Ginger and Melatonin that help promote relaxation while reducing stress, storm and separation anxiety, and motion sickness.

Joint & Muscle Support – Supplements including Arthri-Soothe® and Scoopables® feature ingredients Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM, and Green Lipped Mussel to support connective tissue, cartilage health, joint movement, and lubrication. Perfect for senior pets, those recovering from joint injuries or surgery, and daily preventative maintenance.

Digestive Health – Products including Digestive Enzymes, Prebiotics and Probiotics help promote optimal stomach and intestinal balance, maintain overall digestive health and support diet changes that may occur while traveling.

Learn more about NaturVet's complete line of supplements for dogs and cats at https://naturvet.com/.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator manufacturing high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine supplements including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians and manufactured in-house to ensure quality, NaturVet's products are made with ingredients which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, NaturVet, 916-285-9835, [email protected], https://naturvet.com

SOURCE NaturVet