Nautical Yacht Charters Announces Elena Vitelli as Charter & Yacht Manager

Elena's career in hospitality began in the New England area, where she excelled in luxury hotel management. However, her desire for warm weather and ocean adventures eventually led her to the yachting industry. Over the past 12 years, Elena has immersed herself in every aspect of yachting, from serving as a 2nd Stew to Chief Stew, then onto project manager for a 130 foot year long refit. After that she got back to traveling on various yachts, to working in Crew Placement and Charter Management.

In her role as Charter & Yacht Manager at Nautical Yacht Charters, Elena will utilize her extensive knowledge and experience to provide clients with unparalleled service and unforgettable experiences on our Fort Lauderdale yacht charters. From customizing luxury yacht charters to matching the perfect team members for each position on board, Elena is dedicated to enhancing the memories that friends and families create together.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Elena enjoys building industry relationships, attending boat shows, networking, and giving back to her community through volunteerism. An avid singer, Elena can often be found sharing her passion for music around the South Florida area.

"We are thrilled to welcome Elena Vitelli to the Nautical Yacht Charters team," said Grif Blackstone, Owner at Nautical Yacht Charters. "Her extensive experience in the yachting industry and her dedication to providing exceptional service make her the perfect fit for our company. We look forward to the expertise and enthusiasm she brings to our team."

