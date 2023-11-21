Nautilus and UNESCO Present A Special Ocean Programme at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and Art Basel Miami Beach

"By weaving together the worlds of art and science, we hope to captivate and educate the diverse audience that Art Basel Miami Beach attracts," stated Nautilus Publisher, John Steele. Post this

"By weaving together the worlds of art and science, we hope to captivate and educate the diverse audience that Art Basel Miami Beach attracts," stated Nautilus Publisher, John Steele. "Our collaboration with these prestigious partners underscores the urgent need for ocean preservation, and we are confident that this showcase will leave a lasting impact."

"Building a more harmonious relationship with the ocean is one of the key challenges of United Nations' Ocean Decade 2021-2030. UNESCO and its Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission are delighted to join Nautilus Magazine and other partners in organizing this unique event during ART BASEL Miami that blends art and science and to expose the deep connection between humans and the ocean", said Vladimir Ryabinin, Executive Secretary of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and UNESCO Assistant Director-General."

"Frost Science is thrilled to unveil this special ocean science exhibition during Miami Art Week. This unique programming serves as a testament to our commitment to bridging the worlds of art and science. Our mission has always been to inspire and educate, and what better way to do so than by connecting our guests with the wondrous beauty and mysteries of the ocean," said Dr. Doug Roberts, President & CEO of Frost Science. "Through this unique exhibition, we aim to showcase that art and science are not separate entities but rather two sides of the same coin. By weaving them together, we create a powerful narrative that encourages creativity and a deeper understanding of the world around us."

In collaboration with the Schmidt Ocean Institute, the Bertarelli Foundation, Re:wild, SC Johnson, OMEGA and Viking, Nautilus and UNESCO will host a series of live and streamed events dedicated to Ocean conservation. The program includes:

Artist at Sea Exhibition with Nautilus and Schmidt Ocean Institute

This exhibition will present artworks – photos, sculptures, and paintings – from Schmidt Ocean Institute's international Artist-at-Sea program, which hosts residencies for artists to participate in ocean science aboard the Institute's Falkor (too) research vessel. The collection will present pieces from Max Hooper Schneider, Taiji Terasaki, Michel Droge, Robert Stackhouse, and Rebecca Rutstein, among others.

The exhibition will be hosted at Frost Science and Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The main exhibition, at the Frost Science Museum, will be open to public from December 6th to December 10th.

Frost Planetarium Show – The Blue Paradox - Presented by SC Johnson in Partnership with Conservation International

The award-winning immersive experience from the Museum of Science & Industry in Chicago is coming to Miami. "The Blue Paradox" is more than just an educational exhibit—it's a visceral journey into the depths of the ocean's majesty, its importance, and the looming threats of the plastic waste crisis. The Frost Planetarium promises an enthralling, full dome first-person preview of this experience.

The exhibition will be hosted in the Frost Planetarium, and will be open to the public from December 6th to December 10th.

Rewilding Symposium with the Bertarelli Foundation and Re:wild

An enlightening symposium is on the horizon. With the marine science and conservation expertise of the Bertarelli Foundation and the passionate vision of Leonardo DiCaprio's Re:wild Foundation, attendees can delve deep into the intricacies of rewilding the ocean and its islands. The event focuses on stories of hope and opportunity told by those at the forefront of science and practice, combined with innovators who are finding new ways to protect and restore biodiversity. The day-long event promises a treasure trove of knowledge on the science and conservation of rewilding.

The symposium will be hosted in the Frost Planetarium, by invitation and streamed live on YouTube @nautilusmag, Thursday December 7th from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The Intersection in Collaboration with OMEGA and Viking

A dialogue like no other awaits attendees. Nautilus' latest episode of their "Intersection" video series brings together deep ocean explorer Victor Vescovo and astronaut Nicole Stott. This stimulating conversation, set against the backdrop of the Frost Planetarium and in front of a live audience, will be live-streamed over Nautilus, promising a unique blend of oceanic and space exploration insights.

The conversation will be streamed live from the Frost Planetarium on YouTube @nautilusmag, Wednesday December 6th from 6 PM to 7 PM

About the UN Ocean Decade 2021-2030

Proclaimed in 2017 by the United Nations General Assembly, the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) ('the Ocean Decade') seeks to stimulate ocean science and knowledge generation to reverse the decline of the state of the ocean system and \\ new opportunities for sustainable development of this massive marine ecosystem. The vision of the Ocean Decade is 'the science we need for the ocean we want'. The Ocean Decade provides a convening framework for scientists and stakeholders from diverse sectors to develop the scientific knowledge and the partnerships needed to accelerate and harness advances in ocean science to achieve a better understanding of the ocean system, and deliver science-based solutions to achieve the 2030 Agenda. The UN General Assembly mandated UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) to coordinate the preparations and implementation of the Decade.

About UNESCO

UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. It contributes to peace and security by promoting international cooperation in education, science, culture, communication and information. UNESCO promotes knowledge-sharing and the free flow of ideas to accelerate mutual understanding. UNESCO's programs contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

About Nautilus

Nautilus is a different kind of science magazine. Online, in print, and in the classroom, Nautilus leverages deep, undiluted, narrative storytelling to bring science into the largest and most important conversations we are having today. After all, that is where modern science— which is so personal, pervasive, spiritual, and transformative—deserves to be. Nautilus challenges the reader to consider the deep, mysterious connecting tissue that runs through the sciences and connects them to philosophy, culture, and art. It reminds us that we are all interested in the same narratives as human beings: Who are we, what is the world we find ourselves in, and where does meaning come from? Nautilus make subtexts, hidden meanings, and fundamental truths shine through narrative that challenges the usual boundaries in science media and education.

About the Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

ThePhillip and Patricia Frost Museum of ScienceLocated in Downtown Miami's Maurice A. Ferré Park, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is a leading-edge science museum dedicated to sharing the power of science, sparking wonder and investigation, and fueling innovation for the future. Sitting on four acres, the 250,000-square-foot museum is divided into pfour distinct buildings: the Frost Planetarium, Aquarium, and the North and West Wings. At Frost Science, visitors can explore the world of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in an experiential setting with interactive exhibitions and unique shows. The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is supported by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners of Miami-Dade County. This project is supported by the Building Better Communities Bond Program and the City of Miami. Sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and a member of the Association of Science and Technology Centers. Learn more at frostscience.org.

