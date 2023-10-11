NAV Fund Administration Group Earns Best Administrator - Alternative Credit Award

"We established a presence in Asia within the last three years and have worked hard to develop great partnerships in the region, so we're very gratified that work – and the satisfaction of our clients – earned this recognition." Joshua Jong NAV VP/Head of Asia Operations Tweet this

"We are delighted with this honor," said NAV VP/Head of Asia Operations Joshua Jong. "We established a presence in Asia within the last three years and have worked hard to develop great partnerships in the region, so we're very gratified that work – and the satisfaction of our clients – has earned this recognition."

The firm works with a range of major alternative asset fund clients throughout the region. NAV established NAV Fund Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.in October 2020 and NAV Fund Services (Australia) Pty. Ltd.in August 2021 and is also authorized to provide fund administration services for funds domiciled in Malaysia and Thailand.

"Thank you to our clients for their support and, of course, to the excellent NAV team for striving to do their best every single day," said NAV COO Ambuj Garg. "Our ongoing goal is always to work hard to be the 'best' by offering innovative technology, a highly experienced team, and reliably responsive client support. Those three factors, combined with our dedication to continuous process improvement, have helped lead us to the success we celebrate with this award."

NAV was named Best Administrator – Alternative Credit by a judging panel composed of leading hedge fund COOs, CFOs, CCOs, GCs and CTOs charged with "recognizing service providers that drive up standards across the sector and stand out from the crowd." Categories were developed in consultation with the sector to ensure they were representative of the broad and fast-moving nature of hedge fund services and solutions in the region. Specific evaluation criteria included:

Commercial success and business growth

Demonstration of product or service innovation

Description of future product or service development possibilities

Positive customer feedback via submitted testimonials

About NAV Fund Administration Group

Founded in 1991, NAV is a privately owned fund administrator recognized for its innovative and cost-effective fund administration solutions. A dynamic team of more than 2,250 professionals provide services to 2,200+ funds across the globe -- including hedge fund, private equity fund, and digital assets fund clients -- while maintaining a 99% client retention rate. The company is headquartered in the United States with four facilities in India supporting Back Office services and locations in Australia, the Cayman Islands, Israel, Mauritius, and Singapore, as well as authorization to provide administration services for funds domiciled in numerous additional jurisdictions worldwide. NAV ranks among the top global hedge fund administrators by number of funds, servicing more than $210 billion AUA.

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence is an information exchange connecting allocators and fund managers, across multiple asset classes, to the people and insight-enriched data they need to raise and allocate assets. Its global team of industry insiders, data scientists, analysts, reporters, technologists and developers bring a fresh perspective on asset raising and allocation. Beginning in 1998 as a traditional B2B publisher, the integrated With Intelligence product portfolio of data, insight and events has grown to cover hedge funds, private equity, real estate, private debt, and traditional asset management, with more than 3,000 institutional customers worldwide.

