NAV Fund Administration Group Earns With Intelligence HFM Asia Services 2024 Best Administrator Award

"We are honored to be showcased as a leader within such a competitive industry and important region. Our commitment to offer clients our proven expertise, personalized service, and innovative technology has helped lead us to the success we celebrate with this award." Utkarsh Sharma, NAV Assistant VP Post this

"We are honored to be showcased as a leader within such a competitive industry and important region," said NAV Assistant Vice President Utkarsh Sharma. "Our primary goal is to offer clients our proven expertise, personalized service, and innovative technology. That commitment, combined with the dedication of our experienced team, has helped lead us to the success we celebrate with this award."

The firm works with a range of major alternative asset fund clients throughout the region and has multiple technology centers based in India. NAV established NAV Fund Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.in October 2020, NAV Fund Services (Australia) Pty. Ltd.in August 2021, and NAV Philippines earlier this year and is also authorized to provide fund administration services for funds domiciled in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Thailand.

NAV was named Best Administrator – Under $30bn Single Manager by a judging panel composed of leading hedge fund COOs, CFOs, CCOs, GCs and CTOs charged with "recognizing service providers that drive up service standards across the sector and stand out from the crowd." Categories were developed in consultation with the sector to ensure they were representative of the broad and fast-moving nature of hedge fund services and solutions in the region. Specific evaluation criteria included:

Commercial success and business growth

Demonstration of product or service innovation

Description of future product or service development possibilities

Positive customer feedback via submitted testimonials

About NAV Fund Administration Group

Recognized for its innovative and highly cost-competitive fund administration solutions, NAV's experienced team provides award-winning services for all alternative fund types and sizes, including digital asset funds. Since its founding in 1991, NAV has grown to more than 2,300 clients worldwide with $310 billion AUA. The company is headquartered in the United States, with four facilities in India and locations in Australia, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, and Singapore; plus ability to service clients domiciled in multiple additional countries around the globe. For more info: https://www.navconsulting.net/

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence is an information exchange connecting allocators and fund managers, across multiple asset classes, to the people and insight-enriched data they need to raise and allocate assets. Its global team of industry insiders, data scientists, analysts, reporters, technologists and developers bring a fresh perspective on asset raising and allocation. Beginning in 1998 as a traditional B2B publisher, the integrated With Intelligence product portfolio of data, insight and events has grown to cover hedge funds, private equity, real estate, private debt, and traditional asset management, with more than 3,000 institutional customers worldwide.

Media Contact

Vicki Hunckler, NAV Fund Administration Group, 630-954-1919, [email protected], https://www.navconsulting.net/

SOURCE NAV Fund Administration Group