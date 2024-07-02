NAV Fund Administration Group Honored as Administrator of the Year -- Overall at Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2024

"We're proud to be recognized for global achievement in digital assets fund administration. NAV combines 30+ years of industry reputation and premium client service with the experience of a day one innovator in digital asset fund services." Ray Murphy — CEO, NAV Fund Services (Ireland) Ltd. Post this

NAV currently works with more than 700+ global digital asset funds and offers 150+ exchange integrations and 70+ blockchain connections. NAV offers a range of cost-effective benefits to digital asset fund managers, including support for all digital asset strategies, fully automated DeFi solutions, detailed reporting and prompt delivery timelines, and fund administration solutions for innovative approaches like Web3 and tokenized funds. CLICK HERE for more info about NAV Digital Asset Fund Services

The awards ceremony capped off the Hedgeweek European Digital Assets 2024 Summit, a day-long event featuring industry speakers, panel/roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities, concluding with honors to "acknowledge the firms delivering value in an increasingly influential part of the industry at a time of great change and challenge for the digital asset market," according to Hedgeweek. One of the industry's most influential digital asset awards programs – the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards recognize fund performance and service provider excellence in digital assets, with winners selected by a mixture of allocator board, peer surveys, editorial expertise, and data analysis.

About NAV Fund Administration Group

Recognized for its innovative and highly cost-competitive fund administration solutions, NAV's experienced team provides award-winning services for all alternative fund types and sizes, including digital asset funds. Since its founding in 1991, NAV has grown to more than 2,300 clients worldwide with $310 billion AUA. The company is headquartered in the United States, with four facilities in India and locations in Australia, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, and Singapore; plus ability to service clients domiciled in multiple additional countries around the globe.

About Hedgeweek

Launched in 2002, Hedgeweek covers hedge fund industry news for investors and fund managers. It provides news, features, research, awards and events for the global hedge fund industry. Hedgeweek is part of Global Fund Media Ltd, which publishes six specialist newswires covering all asset classes within the institutional investor marketplace.

Media Contact

