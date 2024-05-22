NAV Fund Administration Group Opens New Location in Ireland

"We are honored to have obtained regulatory authorization from the CBI, enabling us to offer our premium quality fund administration solutions in Ireland — one of the fastest growing and most innovative major European domiciles for alternatives." Nav Gupta CEO NAV Fund Administration Group Post this

NAV COO Ambuj Garg added that NAV offers specific strengths that will mesh well with the goals of AIF managers. "Our wide-ranging expertise, best-in-class client service, and sophisticated proprietary technology enable our clients to focus their resources on fund growth and product innovation," Garg said. "In addition, NAV's cost-effective all-inclusive pricing model, tailored to each fund's unique needs, give us the flexibility to add value in a committed partnership."

NAV Fund Services (Ireland) Ltd. is headed by CEO Ray Murphy, who has worked in the alternative funds industry for more than 20 years, holding senior roles in a number of financial institutions across Ireland, the Cayman Islands, and the US. "I'm looking forward to sharing the NAV value proposition with prospective clients in Ireland," Murphy said. "As the fastest growing major European domicile for funds, it's an exciting opportunity for us. With more than 30 years' experience in the industry, NAV has a strong story to tell."

For more information or to discuss available services, email NAV Fund Services (Ireland) Ltd. CEO Ray Murphy at [email protected]. Learn more about NAV: https://www.navconsulting.net/

