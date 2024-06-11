NAV Fund Administration Group Release New Features to Support Investor Onboarding and Fund Marketing

"NAV's continuous development strategy adds performance enhancements and new features to give clients exceptional functionality, security, and management tools. We are committed to offering innovative, client-focused solutions that deliver an optimal experience." Ravi Gupta VP, Strategic Solutions Post this

The Data Room feature enables fund managers to professionally market funds to prospective investors by creating secure web pages to highlight detailed fund data not featured on the fund's general public website. With easy-to-use pre-designed or fully customizable templates, managers can quickly publish an attractive, informational marketing site with a secure document repository and access logs. Data Room can also be integrated with E-Subscription, offering investors one convenient platform on which to view detailed information about the fund and then simply click a button to initiate a subscription. Additionally, managers may also choose to invite targeted prospects to the Data Room with the ability to track conversion statistics or link the Data Room directly from their website for public access.

"NAV's continuous development strategy consistently adds performance enhancements and new features to offer clients more functionality, exceptional security, and expanded management and communication tools," said NAV VP of Strategic Solutions Ravi Gupta. "We are committed to offering innovative, client-focused solutions that deliver an optimal experience."

All NAV clients have portal access as a value-add, no-cost perk of NAV services and nearly 95% offer their investors access as well. Other recent feature releases for the NAV Portal have included:

Mobile app for Android™ and iOS® platforms

Passwordless (biometric/passkey) login authentication options

API Gateway utility that programmatically pulls granular data from a variety of API endpoints to securely ingest into client data warehouses or third-party systems

Project Studio, a versatile project management tool that enables clients to collaborate with NAV, their internal teams, and/or outside service providers to track projects, assign tasks with due dates, escalate delays, and improve transparency and efficiency

ABOUT NAV FUND ADMINISTRATION GROUP

Recognized for its innovative and highly cost-competitive fund administration solutions, NAV's experienced team provides award-winning services for all alternative fund types and sizes, including digital asset funds. Since its founding in 1991, NAV has grown to more than 2,300 clients worldwide with $310 billion AUA while maintaining a 99% client retention rate. The company is headquartered in the United States, with four facilities in India and locations in Australia, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, and Singapore; plus ability to service clients domiciled in multiple additional countries around the globe

