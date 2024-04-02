Navajo Nation Awards $74 Million to ZenniHome to Fuel Expansion and Provide Sustainable Housing

"I expect this to create the highest-producing housing factory in the world," said Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren. Post this

"I expect this to create the highest-producing housing factory in the world," said Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren. "It will enable ZenniHome to begin to manufacture more than 25 homes a day once the factory expansion is completed by the end of 2025. … These homes will be built on Navajo, by Navajo and for Navajo."

This ARPA grant will help ZenniHome to secure $36 million in additional financing to complete the project, which will help create 500 direct jobs and approximately 5,000 indirect jobs. ZenniHome currently employs 135 Navajo workers.

A 2011 Navajo Nation Housing Report found that 90 percent of all Navajo Nation housing were in need of replacement or major repairs. The Nation needs as many as 34,100 new homes to meet demand, according to the Navajo Housing Authority assessment, which conducted the survey in 2009. However, this number is likely higher with the increase in tribal enrollment, the time that has passed since the survey and other factors such as the pandemic. The report also stated that more than 34,300 existing homes were in need of repairs.

"ZenniHome is committed to addressing the housing crisis within the Navajo Nation head-on," said ZenniHome CEO and Founder Bob Worsley. "This partnership will ensure that every family has access to quality, affordable and lasting homes."

Navajo Nation and ZenniHome are committed to collaborate on further future housing initiatives focused on the Navajo-Hopi Land Commission, veterans and transitional housing for those overcoming opioid addiction.

This first-of-its-kind public-private partnership between the Navajo Nation and ZenniHome underscores a mutual commitment to building a substantial new industry to export from the Navajo Nation. Among the key benefits of this partnership for the Navajo people are priority access to the factory's output of housing units, substantial tax revenue from home sales, business lease payments and priority pricing for the Navajo Nation and individual Navajos.

Nygren called the partnership "a significant step forward to achieve our 1,000-home initiative," which includes affordable housing, economic empowerment, job creation and more. The new ZenniHome plant employs Navajo workers from across the region, with a daily shuttle service from Tuba City. ZenniHome employees commute from the following Navajo Nation chapters: Tuba City, Kaibeto, Bodaway-Gap, Tonalea, Coppermine, Shonto, LeChee, Inscription House, Kayenta, Black Mesa, Cove and Navajo Mountain.

"By working together with ZenniHome, we are not just building homes," Nygren said. "We are promoting a more sustainable future for the Navajo Nation where every citizen has access to affordable, quality housing and the promise of economic growth and stability."

About ZenniHome

ZenniHome is known for its pioneering approach to manufactured housing. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and sustainable design principles, ZenniHome builds steel-framed houses with robotic walls and furniture. Its one-bedroom home is priced at $90K, and its two-bedroom starts at $125K. ZenniHomes are also stackable, which is ideal for developers building multifamily projects because it allows units to be stacked up to five stories high.

ZenniHome is currently fundraising. For more information, visit the following links:

About the Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American territory in the United States, with a rich culture, history and community. It spans three states and encompasses more than 27,000 square miles. The Navajo government works to preserve its heritage while fostering an environment of growth and opportunity. Navajo Nation president Dr. Buu Nygren was elected to lead the Navajo Nation in 2022.

Media Contact

George Hardeen, Navajo Nation, (928) 810-9174, [email protected], https://www.navajo-nsn.gov/

