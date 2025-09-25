Navarro Creative Group Named One of America's Top 100 Small Businesses

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO—100 list celebrates 100 businesses driving growth and innovation in their communities and around the world
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, announced Navarro Creatieve Group was chosen for the CO—100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses list.
Navarro Creative Group was selected from more than 12,500 applicants by an esteemed panel of judges for its impressive growth, innovative strategies, and commitment to building a strong workplace culture. The list includes owners and founders from cutting-edge tech startups and sustainable manufacturers to creative agencies and community-driven retailers representing 35 states and Washington, D.C.
"Being named a CO–100 Honoree is deeply meaningful to us. Small businesses are not only our clients — they are our friends and colleagues; they are the heartbeat of our communities and drivers of innovation. This recognition affirms that our mission is making an impact, and it strengthens our commitment to champion the success of entrepreneurs who dare to dream big." -Wendy Navarro, CEO
Each CO—100 honoree receives a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, national brand exposure, and exclusive access to expert insights, networking opportunities, and a vibrant community of fellow business leaders.
Next month, Wendy and Rick Navarro, owners of the family-operated digital marketing agency, will head to Washington D.C. from October 6-8 to take part in premier events at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters, including a VIP experience and access to some of the most influential names in business through the Small Business Forum. At an awards dinner, 10 businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and receive $2,000 each. One standout company will be named America's Top Small Business and receive a $25,000 prize.
"Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, and their stories are nothing short of extraordinary," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO—100 honorees exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, adapt with agility, and build with vision. These entrepreneurs and teams are not only shaping their local communities—they're setting new standards for what's possible in business."
