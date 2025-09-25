Navarro Creative Group Named One of America's Top 100 Small Businesses

Being named a CO–100 Honoree is deeply meaningful. Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities and drivers of innovation. This recognition affirms that our mission is making an impact. It strengthens our commitment to champion entrepreneurs who dare to dream big. -Wendy Navarro, CEO Post this

"Being named a CO–100 Honoree is deeply meaningful to us. Small businesses are not only our clients — they are our friends and colleagues; they are the heartbeat of our communities and drivers of innovation. This recognition affirms that our mission is making an impact, and it strengthens our commitment to champion the success of entrepreneurs who dare to dream big." -Wendy Navarro, CEO

Each CO—100 honoree receives a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, national brand exposure, and exclusive access to expert insights, networking opportunities, and a vibrant community of fellow business leaders.

Next month, Wendy and Rick Navarro, owners of the family-operated digital marketing agency, will head to Washington D.C. from October 6-8 to take part in premier events at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters, including a VIP experience and access to some of the most influential names in business through the Small Business Forum. At an awards dinner, 10 businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and receive $2,000 each. One standout company will be named America's Top Small Business and receive a $25,000 prize.

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, and their stories are nothing short of extraordinary," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO—100 honorees exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, adapt with agility, and build with vision. These entrepreneurs and teams are not only shaping their local communities—they're setting new standards for what's possible in business."

