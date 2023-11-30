Navenio Named One of UK's Financial Times Tech Champions of 2023

Shortlisted in the Healthcare Sector

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navenio, a global leader in intelligent Workforce Solutions featuring innovative Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) designed for hospitals and health systems, announced today that they have been named by the UK's Financial Times as one of Europe's Tech Champions in the healthcare sector. For the third successive year, a call for entries was released in July to Financial Times readers who nominated companies contributing to improving issues including AI bias, deforestation, and health threats. From this list, Financial Times journalists created short lists of 4-5 entries in nine different sectors from which a panel of judges chose a winner.

The Navenio indoor location mapping technology was recognized for being highly scalable within healthcare environments. Through the use of smartphone sensors, hospital efficiency is transformed, and workloads become more streamlined for healthcare staff. Navenio's technology empowers healthcare teams to be proactive versus reactive by identifying and tasking the right resource, in the right place, at the right time, offering more time for care and easing pressure on nurses and other healthcare professionals.

A total of four companies made the healthcare shortlist, with Airfinity taking the win. Isomorphic Labs and Mediktor were also shortlisted ranging from improving patients' access to a medical chatbot to speedy drug discovery. View the full list of this year's Tech Champions here.

About Navenio

Launched in 2015 from proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, the Navenio team has grown to more than 60 people with a global footprint encompassing the UK and US. Navenio's Real Time Location Service is smartphone-based, and through the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location service leveraging an artificial intelligence tasking engine delivering immediate actionable insight. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology, and the company is Cyber Essentials Plus certified, GDPR, HIPAA and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant. Navenio was given a strong commendation in KPMG's British Tech Pioneers 2020 Program and has been named as part of the DIT100 and Tech Nation's Upscale 6.0 this year, as well as winning both commercial and academic awards. Find out more about Navenio here: navenio.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

