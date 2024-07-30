NavePoint Introduces 23-Inch-Wide 2-Post and 4-Post Server Racks

"Wider racks allow you to keep a greater variety of components in one convenient space," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "The added roominess also improves ventilation and gives you more space for cables, and installation and maintenance are easier." Post this

NavePoint's new 23-inch-wide four-post floor racks come in capacities of 25U, 42U or 45U. Each supports 881 pounds of equipment. The exterior width is 27.3 inches and the mounting depth is 24 inches, which is large enough to hold most components but sufficiently compact to fit smaller spaces such as IT closets. For mounting, choose either threaded holes or square holes.

The 23-inch-wide two-post floor racks are also offered in capacities of 25U, 42U or 45U. They hold 750 pounds, which is slightly less than the four-post models. However, they can fit in smaller spaces, with a 24.3-inch exterior width and a 14-inch-deep floor base. Either threaded holes or square holes can be chosen for mounting.

NavePoint's 23-inch-wide two-post wall racks have capacity options of 6U or 9U. Their threaded mounts hold up to 100 pounds. They can fit in some of the smallest spaces, at only 25 inches wide by 24 inches deep.

NavePoint also carries a line of accessories to fit the 23-inch width. They include shelves, drawers, a horizontal cable manager, spacers to fill empty rack slots, and adapter brackets for mounting 19-inch-wide components.

"Wider racks allow you to keep a greater variety of components in one convenient space," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "The added roominess also improves ventilation and gives you more space for cables, and installation and maintenance are easier."

NavePoint's 23-inch-wide two-post and four-post server racks are in stock and available for free same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (866) 308-2450.

Since 2008, NavePoint has provided high-quality IT networking and A/V equipment such as server racks, cabinets, shelves and cable management accessories. Understanding the demands of IT and A/V installations, the company designs all its products with installers in mind. It offers free, same-day shipping on all products, as well as U.S.-based customer service. NavePoint is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

