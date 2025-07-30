Naviam appointed to deliver new cloud-hosted solution for UKAEA

Following a competitive tender process, IBM's market leading Maximo Application Suite, powered by Naviam's Cloud+ EAM solution, was selected to enhance asset visibility and streamline maintenance and operations management. Post this

UKAEA sought a scalable and future-ready solution to complement its existing capabilities. Following a competitive tender process, IBM's market leading Maximo Application Suite, powered by Naviam's Cloud+ EAM solution, was selected to enhance asset visibility and streamline maintenance and operations management.

Naviam's Cloud+ will support UKAEA in driving operational insights, enabling informed decision-making, and strengthening collaboration with suppliers through enhanced visibility and management of statutory and business-critical work.

As part of this engagement, Naviam's Fingertip mobile solution, which provides real-time data access at the point of work for engineers increasing engineering efficiency and supporting health, safety, and environmental (HSE) compliance. The solution's integration with SFG20, the industry standard for building maintenance specification, will facilitate and automate assignment of maintenance tasks in line with industry standards, reducing the challenges and loss of time associated with manual data entry.

About the UKAEA

The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) is responsible for the development of fusion energy in the UK. It manages leading research facilities and collaborates with partners worldwide to accelerate the commercialisation of fusion power.

About Naviam

Naviam is the world's largest and most experienced IBM Maximo solution provider, helping clients navigate and streamline their asset management journey. Formed by uniting nine leading EAM firms, Naviam supports hundreds of customers globally with best-in-class expertise, cloud solutions, mobile tools, and GIS-enabled technologies. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer success, we empower organizations to drive performance and long-term value.

For more information, visit www.naviam.io

Media Contact

Joe Kelley, Naviam, 1 5135786040, [email protected], www.naviam.io

SOURCE Naviam