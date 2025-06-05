Naviam Completes Strategic Acquisitions of ZNAPZ and Sharptree to Expand Global Maximo Capabilities

ZNAPZ and Sharptree have built strong reputations in the Maximo community, with proven records of delivering transformational outcomes for asset-intensive clients as well as providing innovative solutions and building strong customer relationships Post this

"ZNAPZ and Sharptree have built strong reputations in the Maximo community, with proven records of delivering transformational outcomes for asset-intensive clients as well as providing innovative solutions and building strong customer relationships," said Oliver Garthwaite, CEO of Naviam. "By joining forces, we're expanding our ability to serve clients globally—combining elite technical skills, industry depth, and local expertise."

ZNAPZ has earned recognition throughout Europe for its strategic and accelerated approach to Maximo implementations, support, and managed services across industries such as energy, utilities, and transportation. Its emphasis on quality, innovation, and long-term client partnerships aligns seamlessly with Naviam's mission while expanding the company's reach further into the EMEA region.

Sharptree, based in Seattle, specializes in mobile enablement for IBM Maximo users. Their Opqo product is trusted by organizations looking to improve data quality, work execution, and asset uptime through powerful mobile experiences.

The acquisitions will allow ZNAPZ and Sharptree to maintain their strong local and client-facing identities while benefiting from the shared infrastructure, strategy, and innovative culture of Naviam.

These acquisitions are the latest in Naviam's ongoing efforts to assemble the world's leading enterprise asset management expertise under one banner—empowering clients to modernize operations and extend the life of critical assets.

About Naviam

Naviam is the world's largest and most experienced IBM Maximo solution provider, helping clients navigate and streamline their asset management journey. Formed by uniting seven leading EAM firms, Naviam supports hundreds of customers globally with best-in-class expertise, cloud solutions, mobile tools, and GIS-enabled technologies. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer success, we empower organizations to drive performance and long-term value. Learn more at www.naviam.io.

About ZNAPZ

ZNAPZ is a Netherlands-based Maximo business partner focused on delivering asset management excellence through strategic implementations, innovation, and long-term support. Serving clients across Europe, ZNAPZ enables operational reliability and digital transformation in asset-intensive sectors. Visit www.znapz-assetmanagement.com.

About Sharptree

Sharptree is a Seattle-based IBM Business Partner specializing in mobile solutions for Maximo users. Known for its deep mobile expertise, Sharptree empowers organizations to bring asset management to the field—improving productivity, visibility, and decision-making. Visit www.sharptree.io.

