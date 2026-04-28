Naviam Establishes Latin American Presence Through Acquisition of Solex

This is about bringing the right expertise into Naviam so we can serve customers across Latin America with greater depth, strong local delivery, and a broader platform for long-term success. Solex strengthens who we are and what we can deliver as one global business. Post this

Solex has built a strong reputation for helping organizations modernize operations through consulting, implementation, licensing, upgrades, and change management. With operations across Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and Mexico, the company brings an established regional footprint, long-standing client relationships, and complementary expertise that will further strengthen Naviam's global platform.

"Solex is a strong strategic addition to Naviam. Their team brings deep regional experience, trusted customer relationships, and meaningful strength across Maximo, ServiceNow, analytics, and AI-enabled transformation," said Oliver Garthwaite, CEO of Naviam. "This is about bringing the right expertise into Naviam so we can serve customers across Latin America with greater depth, strong local delivery, and a broader platform for long-term success. Solex strengthens who we are and what we can deliver as one global business."

In addition to its IBM Maximo capabilities, Solex adds strengths in ServiceNow, business intelligence, analytics, data governance, change management and AI strategy. The acquisition broadens Naviam's ability to help organizations improve reliability, modernize operations, and create more value from their asset and operational data.

"Joining Naviam is an important next chapter for Solex," said Jorge Hoyl, General Manager of Solex. "For more than three decades, we have focused on helping clients move forward with the right technology, the right expertise, and a clear understanding of their operational goals. Becoming part of Naviam allows us to build on that foundation with broader global resources, deeper specialized capability, and a stronger platform to support customers across Latin America."

This acquisition reflects Naviam's continued commitment to bringing together the best talent, technology, and expertise in the market. By adding Solex's team and capabilities, Naviam continues to strengthen its ability to support customers across the full asset management lifecycle, from strategy and implementation to optimization, innovation, and long-term transformation.

More importantly, this acquisition reflects the kind of company Naviam is building. Naviam's mission is to simplify the path to achieving ultimate value from all assets. That requires more than scale. It requires shared expertise, aligned execution, and a commitment to helping clients navigate complexity with confidence. As one global business, Naviam is bringing together the people, capabilities, and perspective needed to deliver that promise at a higher level. That is what One Naviam represents, alongside the values that shape how the company works every day: Go Beyond, Be Excellent, and Win Together.

About Naviam

Naviam is the world's leading IBM Maximo partner, helping organizations modernize and maximize the value of their assets through cloud-based platforms, mobile solutions, and advanced product innovation built specifically for IBM Maximo—the world's leading enterprise asset management (EAM) software. Backed by more than 35 years of innovation, we design, build, and support enterprise-scale Maximo environments while developing the industry's largest suite of Maximo-dedicated products that extend, enhance, and future-proof the platform.

About Solex

Solex is a Latin American technology and consulting firm that helps organizations advance digital transformation through enterprise software, analytics, AI, and change management consulting services. Solex is Maximo's leading partner in Spanish-speaking countries.

Media Contact

Joe Kelley, Naviam, 1 5135786040, [email protected], naviam.io

SOURCE Naviam