Naviam Strengthens Security Commitment with SOC 3 Report and New Trust Center

Protecting sensitive information that is tied to critical infrastructure like utilities, government organizations, transportation systems, and more is fundamental to the trust customers place in Naviam Post this

The implementation of the Naviam Trust Center provides customers with instant access to the company's security, compliance, and privacy posture, all in one place, with downloadable reports including SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO certificates, as well as Cyber Essentials Plus. The Trust Center also eliminates the need for repetitive security questionnaires. Customers can quickly validate Naviam's controls, streamline audits, and support vendor risk assessments with up-to-date, independently verified documentation. The Trust Center reflects Naviam's ongoing commitment to transparency, trust, and operational excellence.

"The security and privacy of customer data remain our highest priority," said Tyler Caldwell, Group Chief Information Security Officer at Naviam. "Protecting sensitive information that is tied to critical infrastructure like utilities, government organizations, transportation systems, and more is fundamental to the trust customers place in Naviam."

These resources reflect Naviam's ongoing investment in a mature, continually improving security program that aligns with global standards and supports regulated and mission-critical environments. They also build on Naviam's established control framework that includes international ISO certifications and independent third-party attestations covering service controls and organizational policies.

To learn more about Naviam's security and access compliance documentation, visit the Naviam Trust Center at trust.naviam.io.

About Naviam

Naviam is the world's leading IBM Maximo partner, delivering enterprise asset management solutions that help organizations modernize, optimize, and future-proof their most critical assets. Backed by more than 35 years of innovation, Naviam provides secure, scalable cloud, mobile, GIS, analytics, and product platforms built specifically for IBM Maximo. Its solutions power mission-critical infrastructure worldwide—from water and energy utilities to transportation, defense, and government—supporting operations that millions rely on every day. Learn more at www.naviam.io.

Media Contact

Joe Kelley, Naviam, 1 5135786040, [email protected], https://www.naviam.io/

SOURCE Naviam