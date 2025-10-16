Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search Scales Contingent Workforce Solutions to Navigate Today's Talent Demands

"Our Contingent Workforce Solutions provide the strategic support and technological capabilities necessary for organizations to efficiently source, manage, and scale their non-permanent workforce while ensuring access to the right talent, exactly when they need it." Post this

Naviga's Contingent Workforce Solutions offer a holistic approach to managing the entire lifecycle of contingent workers. Key features and benefits include:

Strategic Sourcing and Recruitment: Leveraging a vast network and advanced AI-powered tools, Naviga identifies and attracts top-tier independent contractors, temporary staff, and project-based talent across various industries and skill sets. Examples of positions we recruit for in this division include:

Marketing: AI Demand Generation, AI Content Marketing, Digital Marketing Assistant, Social Media Coordinator, Event Assistant, Content Writer, Marketing Analyst, Copywriter, Fractional CMO

Sales: Lead Generation, Telemarketer, Sales Support Specialist, Fractional CRO

Operations: Administrative Assistant, Office Manager, Project Coordinator, Data Entry Clerk, Logistics Assistant, Fractional COO

Finance: Financial Analyst, Accounts Payable Specialist, Accounts Receivable Clerk, Financial Modeler, Accountant, Fractional CFO

Accounting: Bookkeeper, Payroll Clerk, Tax Preparer, Staff Accountant, Auditing Assistant, Billing Specialist, Controller

Business Tech Support: Learning & Development Specialist, Project Manager, Program Manager, Systems Analyst, Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Technical Writer, UX/UI Designer, Help Desk Technician, IT Support Specialist, Scrum Master, Technical Support Analyst, Desktop Support Engineer, Network Technician

Compliance and Risk Mitigation: Expert guidance ensures adherence to labor laws, tax regulations, and classification guidelines minimizing potential risks and liabilities associated with contingent workers.

Vendor Management System (VMS) Integration: Seamless integration with leading VMS platforms streamlines the procurement, onboarding and management processes offering greater visibility and control.

Performance Tracking and Optimization: Tools and analytics provide insights into contingent workforce performance enabling data-driven decisions for improved efficiency and cost savings.

Scalability and Flexibility: Solutions are tailored to meet the dynamic needs of businesses allowing for rapid scaling up or down of contingent talent as projects and market demands evolve.

