Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search Scales Contingent Workforce Solutions to Navigate Today's Talent Demands

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search today announced the strategic focus on scaling its Contingent Workforce Solutions, designed to optimize talent acquisition and management for businesses navigating the evolving modern workforce.
"The demand for flexible, skilled talent is rapidly increasing, and businesses need agile solutions to stay competitive," said Kathleen Steffey, CEO of Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search. "Our Contingent Workforce Solutions provide the strategic support and technological capabilities necessary for organizations to efficiently source, manage, and scale their non-permanent workforce while ensuring access to the right talent, exactly when they need it."
Naviga's Contingent Workforce Solutions offer a holistic approach to managing the entire lifecycle of contingent workers. Key features and benefits include:
Strategic Sourcing and Recruitment: Leveraging a vast network and advanced AI-powered tools, Naviga identifies and attracts top-tier independent contractors, temporary staff, and project-based talent across various industries and skill sets. Examples of positions we recruit for in this division include:
- Marketing: AI Demand Generation, AI Content Marketing, Digital Marketing Assistant, Social Media Coordinator, Event Assistant, Content Writer, Marketing Analyst, Copywriter, Fractional CMO
- Sales: Lead Generation, Telemarketer, Sales Support Specialist, Fractional CRO
- Operations: Administrative Assistant, Office Manager, Project Coordinator, Data Entry Clerk, Logistics Assistant, Fractional COO
- Finance: Financial Analyst, Accounts Payable Specialist, Accounts Receivable Clerk, Financial Modeler, Accountant, Fractional CFO
- Accounting: Bookkeeper, Payroll Clerk, Tax Preparer, Staff Accountant, Auditing Assistant, Billing Specialist, Controller
- Business Tech Support: Learning & Development Specialist, Project Manager, Program Manager, Systems Analyst, Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Technical Writer, UX/UI Designer, Help Desk Technician, IT Support Specialist, Scrum Master, Technical Support Analyst, Desktop Support Engineer, Network Technician
Compliance and Risk Mitigation: Expert guidance ensures adherence to labor laws, tax regulations, and classification guidelines minimizing potential risks and liabilities associated with contingent workers.
Vendor Management System (VMS) Integration: Seamless integration with leading VMS platforms streamlines the procurement, onboarding and management processes offering greater visibility and control.
Performance Tracking and Optimization: Tools and analytics provide insights into contingent workforce performance enabling data-driven decisions for improved efficiency and cost savings.
Scalability and Flexibility: Solutions are tailored to meet the dynamic needs of businesses allowing for rapid scaling up or down of contingent talent as projects and market demands evolve.
About Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search
Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search is a leading provider of Contingent Workforce Solutions, Executive Search, Leadership and Individual Contributor hiring, empowering businesses to achieve their strategic objectives through expert talent acquisition. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of market trends, Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search helps organizations build high-performing teams and navigate complex workforce challenges.
Media Contact
Chelsea Williams, Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search, 1 (866) 487-4156, [email protected], https://www.navigarecruiting.com/
Cody Sohalski, Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search, 1 (866) 487-4156, [email protected], https://www.navigarecruiting.com/
