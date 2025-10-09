Naviga Recruiting Unveils New Website, Showcasing Global Reach, Boutique Agility, and Innovative Talent Engagement Portal

This site reflects not only our history of success but also our vision for the future of global talent acquisition. Post this

"Our new website isn't just a design update; it's a reflection of who we are and where we're heading," said Kathleen Steffey, CEO & Founder of Naviga Recruiting. "We built this platform to showcase how our boutique agility competes with the world's largest search firms, often called the 'Big 5' or 'SHREK' firms: Spencer Stuart, Heidrick, Russell Reynolds, Egon Zehnder, and Korn Ferry. Our proprietary selection process gives employers confidence in our search abilities. We also offer the flexibility of customized pricing and search process to meet a customer's specific needs. This site reflects not only our history of success but also our vision for the future of global talent acquisition."

Key highlights of the new website include:

A Refined User Experience: An intuitive, mobile-responsive design makes it easier for employers and candidates to navigate, find information and resources, and connect with the Naviga team.

Enhanced Content: Expanded sections and resources provide deeper insights into Naviga's specialized services, industry expertise, and successful placements.

Clear Value Proposition: Content demonstrates how Naviga's nationwide reach and personalized approach deliver superior results for clients seeking top-tier U.S. talent.

The SMART Career Portal – Candidate Demand Generation: A major new feature, Naviga's mobile-optimized, SEO-friendly career portal actively markets client job openings with powerful technology: 1.) Turns every job into a highly visible and optimized webpage integrated with Google and AI. 2.) Automatically distributes openings to over 20 job boards and social networks. 3.) Engages passive candidates with job alerts, referral tracking, and re-engagement tools.

The launch of the new website and SMART Career Portal marks a significant milestone as Naviga Recruiting continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its reputation as a long-standing and trusted leader in executive search.

We invite you to explore the new Naviga Recruiting website at www.navigarecruiting.com and discover how our unique blend of expertise, technology, and personalized service can help you achieve your hiring or career goals.

About Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search

Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search is a leading provider of Executive Search, Contingent Workforce Solutions, Leadership and Individual Contributor hiring, empowering businesses to achieve their strategic objectives through expert talent acquisition. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of market trends, Naviga Recruiting & Executive Search helps organizations build high-performing teams and navigate complex workforce challenges.

