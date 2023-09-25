Navigate a Corn Maze, Pick Your Pumpkin, Ride a Camel and Taste the Season at Keel Farms During Fall Harvest Days

With cooler weather, October is a great time to come out and enjoy everything we have to offer Tweet this

In addition to the corn maze, kids can enjoy several bounce houses and pumpkin painting. A pumpkin patch will provide perfect photo-ops and pumpkins for purchase as well.

"With cooler weather, October is a great time to come out and enjoy everything we have to offer," said Keel Farms President, Clay Keel. "We always listen to our guests' feedback, and because of that, each year gets better and better. On top of the corn maze, we provide a full fall experience where families can make lifetime memories."

Keel Farms Harvest Days

Location: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL

Dates: Four weekends - October 7 , 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29

, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29 When: Saturdays 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

and Sundays Free Parking and Admission

On Site Activities include:

Camel Rides

Corn Maze

Hay Rides

Kid Zone by Rockin' Bouncies

Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Painting

Local Craft Vendors

Food Trucks

Releases of Pumpkin Cider, Pecan Pie Cider, and Autumn Apple Wine

Dog Friendly

No dining reservations are needed for the Tasting Room; it will be first come, first serve. For more information about Harvest Days click here.

About Keel and Curley Winery

Founded in 1984, the family-owned and operated Keel and Curley Winery is located 17 miles East of Tampa in Plant City. Started with just 10 gallons of blueberry wine in 2003, Keel and Curley Winery now produces over 500,000 bottles of wine annually, and offers visitors lunch and dinner daily as well as tastings, tours, events, and more. The winery also produces Keel Farms Agrarian Ciders, a line of delicious hard ciders made using Florida fruits.

