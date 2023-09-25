Navigate a Corn Maze, Pick Your Pumpkin, Ride a Camel and Taste the Season at Keel Farms During Fall Harvest Days

Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders Is Celebrating Everything Autumn with a corn maze, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, camel rides and fun for the whole family
PLANT CITY, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keel Farms is pleased to announce another exciting opportunity for weekend fun at its 20+ acre property. This October, visitors of all ages can enjoy navigating their way through a corn maze and a pumpkin patch at its annual Fall Harvest Days Festival. This year, Keel Farms is also offering something totally unique; camel rides.
Plenty of food and beverages will be offered including Autumn-themed options like Pumpkin Cider, Pecan Pie Cider and Autumn Apple Wine. There will also be non-alcoholic options, coffee vendors and fall-themed food and beverage trucks on site.
In addition to the corn maze, kids can enjoy several bounce houses and pumpkin painting. A pumpkin patch will provide perfect photo-ops and pumpkins for purchase as well.
"With cooler weather, October is a great time to come out and enjoy everything we have to offer," said Keel Farms President, Clay Keel. "We always listen to our guests' feedback, and because of that, each year gets better and better. On top of the corn maze, we provide a full fall experience where families can make lifetime memories."
Keel Farms Harvest Days
- Location: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL
- Dates: Four weekends - October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29
- When: Saturdays 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Free Parking and Admission
On Site Activities include:
- Camel Rides
- Corn Maze
- Hay Rides
- Kid Zone by Rockin' Bouncies
- Pumpkin Patch
- Pumpkin Painting
- Local Craft Vendors
- Food Trucks
- Releases of Pumpkin Cider, Pecan Pie Cider, and Autumn Apple Wine
- Dog Friendly
No dining reservations are needed for the Tasting Room; it will be first come, first serve. For more information about Harvest Days click here.
About Keel and Curley Winery
Founded in 1984, the family-owned and operated Keel and Curley Winery is located 17 miles East of Tampa in Plant City. Started with just 10 gallons of blueberry wine in 2003, Keel and Curley Winery now produces over 500,000 bottles of wine annually, and offers visitors lunch and dinner daily as well as tastings, tours, events, and more. The winery also produces Keel Farms Agrarian Ciders, a line of delicious hard ciders made using Florida fruits.
Media Contact
Colin Trethewey, Keel Farms, 813.480.1354, [email protected], https://www.keelfarms.com/
SOURCE Keel Farms
Share this article