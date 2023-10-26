Managed effectively, manufacturing compliance can deliver a competitive advantage in addition to protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access and misuse. Post this

"Managed effectively, manufacturing compliance can deliver a competitive advantage in addition to protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access and misuse," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Navigate Manufacturing Compliance Landscape with Proactive Approach."

"As manufacturing companies navigate the world of Industry 4.0, the amount of data they process grows exponentially. Data collected from customers, suppliers, and partners drives strategy and innovation. But it also presents an attractive target for cyber criminals. Manufacturers have a legal and ethical responsibility to carefully safeguard that data."

Complex Regulatory Landscape

"Since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect in 2018, the regulatory landscape has exploded. Currently in the United States, twelve states have passed data protection laws such as the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA)."

"In addition, PCI DSS imposes standards governing the transfer of credit card data. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act mandates formal data security policies for any publicly traded company. And the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Act requires companies to demonstrate that they have a plan in place to keep data safe and dispose of it securely."

Risk Factors to Consider

"While manufacturers that fail to comply with these regulations can incur stiff penalties and reputational harm, several risk factors make compliance challenging. In the first place, to remain competitive, companies have embraced emerging technologies such as machine learning and AI."

Partner with Data Compliance Experts

The data compliance consultants at Messaging Architects make it their business to stay abreast of the compliance landscape. From data and secure audits to ePolicy consulting and a host of compliance and security services, they have the expertise and tools that manufacturers need.

