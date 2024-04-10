Navigate Placebo Response: Insights and Mitigation Strategies for Clinical Excellence, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, discover the key ideas to mastering placebo responses in clinical trials in 2024 and beyond. Attendees will learn about the latest biological insights and pragmatic mitigation strategies for trial success. The featured speakers will discuss how to enhance treatment effect estimations and avert trial failures. Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry and academic leaders to achieve success in modern clinical development.
TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognivia has convened Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from academia, industry and service sectors for an exclusive Panel Discussion on Placebo Response. Attendees will delve into the forefront of placebo response research and mitigation tactics within contemporary clinical trials. Experts will dissect the placebo response phenomenon and offer insights right from the latest biological research to pragmatic methodologies for trial success.
Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding that empowers drug developers to navigate this complex terrain effectively, enhancing the precision of treatment effect estimations and averting trial failures. Benefit from these insights and explore integrated approaches that can pave the way for success in the ever-evolving landscape of modern clinical development.
Register for this webinar today to discover the key ideas to mastering placebo responses in 2024 and beyond.
Join Luana Colloca, PhD, MPower Distinguished Professor, University of Maryland School of Nursing Baltimore; Daniele Laverdure-Dupont, PhD, COA Specialist for Patient-Centered Outcomes, Clinical Development, H. Lundbeck A/S; Peter Schüler, MD, Senior Vice President, Drug Development Neurosciences, ICON plc; Thor Ostenfeld, PhD, Head of Clinical Development, Grunenthal; Dominique Demolle, PhD, CEO, Cognivia, for the live webinar on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 9:30am EDT (3:30pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigate Placebo Response: Insights and Mitigation Strategies for Clinical Excellence.
