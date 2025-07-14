Navigate the 2026 IPPS Final Rule with Confidence: Join IPPSPalooza 2026

With the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) set to release the FY 2026 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) Final Rule, healthcare professionals are preparing for annual changes that carry significant financial and compliance consequences. To help organizations comprehend the changes and stay ahead of the curve, ICD10monitor is launching IPPSPalooza 2026—running July 15 through September 23, including education designed by nationally renowned subject matter experts to crack through the complexities of the looming policy changes.

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) set to release the FY 2026 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) Final Rule, healthcare professionals are preparing for annual changes that carry significant financial and compliance consequences. To help organizations comprehend the changes and stay ahead of the curve, ICD10monitor is launching IPPSPalooza 2026—running July 15 through September 30, including education designed by nationally renowned subject matter experts to crack through the complexities of the looming policy changes.

"Our expert team provides not only the raw code updates, but the context and analysis necessary to put those updates into practice," stated Chuck Buck, Senior Vice President of New Media and Publisher of RACmonitor and ICD10monitor. "This year's IPPS Summit/Palooza marks the debut performance of two outstanding subject matter experts: coding authority Christine Geiger, a regular panelist on Talk Ten Tuesday with her Coding Report, and Dr. James S. Kennedy."

Buck emphasized, "This is an opportunity for coding professionals to get ahead of the change curve. With IPPSPalooza, we're giving them real-world tools to strengthen their knowledge and enhance their professional confidence."

A Path to Excellence for Professionals at IPPSPalooza 2026:

IPPSPalooza Giveaway – Starts July 15 : The series kicks off with a special giveaway, offering participants a chance to win a full year access to the ICD10monitor Webcast Subscription, full 3-day access to the IPPS Masterclass series, or your choice of one day from the Masterclass. The winners will be announced live on July 22 during Talk Ten Tuesdays.

: The series kicks off with a special giveaway, offering participants a chance to win a full year access to the ICD10monitor Webcast Subscription, full 3-day access to the IPPS Masterclass series, or your choice of one day from the Masterclass. The winners will be announced live on during Talk Ten Tuesdays. IPPS MasterClass Series – August 12–14: Don't miss the three-part MasterClass webcast series happening August 12 , 13, and 14, led by top IPPS experts Christine Geiger and Dr. James Kennedy . These sessions will dive into the FY 2026 IPPS Final Rule and translate its impact into actionable insights. A workbook will accompany the series to support learning and implementation.

Participants can register for individual sessions or purchase the full series at a 15% discount. Each session includes Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and live Q&A to ensure attendees gain practical, up-to-date knowledge.

As reimbursement challenges grow and coding becomes more complex, IPPSPalooza 2026 is your active solution for staying compliant, informed, and financially prepared. Don't underestimate the challenges at stake and take on the new rule alone. The difference of expert guidance could make or break your success.

Visit the ICD10monitor website, tune in to Talk Ten Tuesdays, and watch your inbox for more details and registration links.

