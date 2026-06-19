Navigate the Globe in Seconds: Introducing Worldy AI by WWTL

Preview the world's journeys before you depart. The Worldwide Transportation Library (WWTL) now pairs its vast archive of global road, rail, and maritime documentation with a personalised AI assistant. Whether you are researching transit in Asia or outposts in Antarctica, get instant, curated insights and vividly visualise your future travels in seconds.
ASCENSIÓN, México, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Worldwide Transportation Library (WWTL) today announced Worldy, an AI-powered travel research assistant. Available now at https://wwtl.info/, Worldy provides instant, expert-led guidance for global travel and infrastructure research, drawing on a comprehensive database of 2,870 documented captures spanning international highways, railroads, and maritime thoroughfares across all seven continents. Through intuitive "what, where, and why" queries, Worldy delivers rapid, actionable outputs—including curated data summaries, maps, and downloadable research PDFs—whether for the casual traveller or the dedicated practitioner of viatology, the objective study of road infrastructure.
"We live in a fast-paced world where time is a finite resource," states Carlos Rogers, founder of the Worldwide Transportation Library. "The WWTL exists not to drown you in unnecessary detail or gatekeep information behind a secret society. Worldy is an engaging, AI-driven companion that delivers precise travel data in seconds—be it road, rail, or maritime. Ultimately, your time is paramount; Worldy turns your research into an immediate, dynamic exploration of the globe."
Worldy elevates the WWTL archive, turning a static collection of landscape videos and imagery into a responsive, query-driven engine for desktop and mobile users. Every entry is meticulously documented with precise GPS coordinates, distance metrics, and cultural insights. By replacing legacy, manual navigation with Worldy's intelligent keyword-based search, travellers can now extract granular, location-specific insights—including infrastructure data within 200 km of their current position—in a fraction of the time required by previous formats.
The WWTL also serves a global audience with full support in French, German, Italian, Romansh, and Spanish. Whether you are applying a viatological lens to your research or simply navigating the gaps between transit hubs, the WWTL turns "how do I get there?" into "where to next?"
Experience the future of infrastructure research—try Worldy today at https://wwtl.info/.
Media Contact
Carlos Rogers, Worldwide Transportation Library, 1 (669) 241-2065, [email protected], https://wwtl.info
SOURCE Worldwide Transportation Library
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