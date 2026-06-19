Navigate the Globe in Seconds: Introducing Worldy AI by WWTL

Preview the world's journeys before you depart. The Worldwide Transportation Library (WWTL) now pairs its vast archive of global road, rail, and maritime documentation with a personalised AI assistant. Whether you are researching transit in Asia or outposts in Antarctica, get instant, curated insights and vividly visualise your future travels in seconds.

ASCENSIÓN, México, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Worldwide Transportation Library (WWTL) today announced Worldy, an AI-powered travel research assistant. Available now at https://wwtl.info/, Worldy provides instant, expert-led guidance for global travel and infrastructure research, drawing on a comprehensive database of 2,870 documented captures spanning international highways, railroads, and maritime thoroughfares across all seven continents. Through intuitive "what, where, and why" queries, Worldy delivers rapid, actionable outputs—including curated data summaries, maps, and downloadable research PDFs—whether for the casual traveller or the dedicated practitioner of viatology, the objective study of road infrastructure.