Navigate360 and the State of Michigan Extend Partnership to Enhance SEL and Mental Health Support in School Districts, Cultivating Safer Schools and Positive Climates

Recent studies have illuminated the proven benefits of implementing SEL in school districts, such as:

An 11% increase in schoolwide academic achievement

A 25% enhancement in social and emotional competencies

Improved student self-perception and stronger relationships among peers

A substantial reduction in incidents of bullying and disruptive behavior

"Our ongoing collaboration with the state of Michigan exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the social-emotional learning and mental health support landscape in schools," said JP Guilbault, Chief Executive Officer at Navigate360. "At Navigate360, we firmly believe that nurturing emotional well-being is integral to academic achievement and preventing harm and violence in schools. By offering comprehensive programs and resources, we empower students with the essential skills they need to excel academically while fostering positive school climates."

The proactive advocacy and unwavering support of State Representative Kelly Breen, State Representative Luke Meerman, and Governor Whitmer has been pivotal in realizing the success of the partnership.

To date, the partnership has made a positive and significant impact by:

Delivering over 700,000 SEL lessons in Michigan schools

schools Maintaining a 97% completion rate for lessons

Exemplifying the resolute dedication of Michigan's leaders to the well-being of the statewide student population

"As someone who grew up and went to college in Michigan, I am honored that Navigate360 helps support the Michigan Cares program," added Guilbault.

Navigate360's holistic portfolio of safety and well-being solutions encompasses evidence-based curriculum, educator-focused professional development, and technology-driven tools that actively promote safe and harmonious learning environments. Through the ongoing collaboration between Navigate360 and the state of Michigan, school districts will continue to receive the support and resources necessary to lay the foundation for lifelong achievement and well-being.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the premier provider of safety solutions for schools, leading to enhanced student well-being. With more than 20 years of experience, our multifaceted, layered approach—providing everything from curricula that support positive behavior and self-image to campus physical safety and personnel training—focuses on incident prevention. Currently, more than 14 million students are attending schools using Navigate360 solutions.

