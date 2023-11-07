Navigate360 Announces Partnership with SSIS CoLab in Offering Evidence-Based Well-Being Assessment & Mental Health Screener for Students

"Partnering and integrating with SSIS CoLab marks a significant milestone for Navigate360 as we relentlessly pursue our mission to enhance insights enabling intervention and data-driven learning environments where every student can thrive," stated JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. Post this

Through this partnership, Navigate360 provides two assessments in one to current Suite360 users – an SEL assessment and a mental health screener. Recommended to be given three times per year, the SSIS assessment helps schools measure students' skills in the five CASEL competencies. Schools can evaluate student progress over time, compare groups of students, and identify students who may need additional support.

The multi-informant SSIS SEL Brief Scales, offered in English and Spanish for children ages 3 to 18, were developed and validated by researchers and academics led by Stephen Elliott, PhD, Mickelson Foundation Professor at Arizona State University. The SSIS CoLab solutions achieve the highest standards for research and have been peer-reviewed and published in leading academic journals across the world. The SSIS Social Emotional Health intervention solutions have received designations of CASEL SELect and What Works Clearinghouse Tier 1 Strong, resulting in the only K-12 social-emotional learning (SEL) program to earn such high distinction. For decades, SSIS CoLab researchers, authors, and their partners at Resonant Education have championed sound social-emotional skills assessment and evidence-based aligned assessment and intervention practices.

"SSIS CoLab is very excited to partner with Navigate360 to scale the distribution and impact of our evidence-based, one-of-a-kind assessment and intervention solution to advance all children's social, emotional, and mental health," said Stephen N. Elliott, President of SSIS CoLab. "Navigate360's social-emotional learning platform allows us to truly optimize our connections with educators and families, so we all can work together to achieve healthy outcomes for children."

Aligned with the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), Suite360's social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum helps schools develop students' social skills, improve behavior, and gain support from parents and guardians. Learn more about Suite360 here.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the premier provider of safety solutions for schools, leading to enhanced student well-being. For more than 20 years, our multifaceted, layered approach—providing everything from curricula that support positive behavior and self-image to campus physical safety and personnel training—has focused on incident prevention. Empowering people, schools, and communities to stay safe and thrive, Navigate360 serves more than 30,000 schools across the US and more than 14 million students. Recognized as a Certified Great Place to Work, Navigate360 is mission-driven and founded on a data-driven approach to improve school safety and student wellness.

