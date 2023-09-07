Navigate360 Receives NorthCoast 99 Award for Third Consecutive Year

"Our 2023 NorthCoast 99 recognition is a testament to all of our team members' hard work and passion for our culture, mission, values, and each other," said Navigate360 CEO JP Guilbault. Tweet this

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Navigate360 stands for an equitable world and workplace; for inclusivity and respect for people, their views and their practices; for seeing possibilities and building bridges to a world absent of fear; and for kindness, passion, and purpose. Without our dedicated employees, none of this is possible. I am humbled and honored every day to be part of this organization," Guilbault continued.

"It has been incredible to see the evolution of top workplaces over the last 25 years through the NorthCoast 99 program. While much has changed since the program's founding in 1999, prioritizing the employee experience has remained a common theme among winning organizations. Year after year, the winners have developed innovative policies and offered exceptional benefits to attract, engage, and retain talented workers. We look forward to recognizing this year's winners and sharing their success stories," said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

"Maintaining this recognition is not something we take lightly. Our mission and our employee experience go hand in hand, and we make them top priority every single day," added Navigate360 Chief Human Resources Officer Alex Teodosio. "We owe our continued success to our dedicated employees. They are the reason for this recognition, and we look forward to attracting, cultivating, and maintaining additional talent as we continue to grow our award-winning team. Our world needs Navigate360 and everyone who supports our meaningful initiatives."

For more information about current career opportunities at Navigate360, please visit navigate360.com/careers.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the premier provider of safety solutions for schools, leading to enhanced student wellbeing. For more than 20 years, our multifaceted, layered approach—providing everything from curricula that support positive behavior and self-image to campus physical safety and personnel training—has focused on incident prevention. Empowering people, schools and communities to stay safe and thrive, Navigate360 serves more than 30,000 schools across the US and more than 14 million students. Recognized as a Certified Great Place to Work, Navigate360 is mission-driven and founded on a data-driven approach to school safety and student wellness.

About ERC

For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. ERC helps leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data, and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers.

Media Contact

Navigate360, Navigate360, (608) 216-7300, [email protected], https://navigate360.com/

SOURCE Navigate360