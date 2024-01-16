Navigate360's Suite360 Programs Recognized for Outstanding Achievement in Educational Technology with Two Prestigious Excellence in Equity Awards

"Receiving this recognition from the Excellence in Equity Awards underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting student success and cultivating a positive culture among school communities." Post this

Aligned with the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) framework, Suite360 for Students is a comprehensive social-emotional learning curriculum that empowers students to develop important life skills such as managing emotions, building positive relationships, and making responsible decisions. In support of this work, Suite360 for Families empowers families to understand, reinforce, and encourage their students' social and emotional development.

JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Receiving this recognition from the Excellence in Equity Awards underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting student success and cultivating a positive culture among school communities. Suite360 provides comprehensive curriculum that empowers students to achieve mental well-being and equips families to have smart conversations with their children about the challenges they are facing."

The awards highlight Navigate360's groundbreaking efforts in educational technology and its significant impact on K–12 education. Suite360's innovative approach has empowered schools across the nation to adopt effective social-emotional and mental health curriculum, leverage advanced technologies, and enhance parent engagement to create safer and more inclusive learning spaces.

"Navigate360 remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and the continuous development of cutting-edge student well-being solutions for K–12 schools." Guilbault continued. "The recognition from the Excellence in Equity Awards reaffirms Navigate360's position as a leader in educational technology, dedicated to the holistic development of students nationwide."

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the premier provider of safety solutions for schools, leading to enhanced student well-being. With more than 20 years of experience, our multifaceted, layered approach—providing everything from curricula that support positive behavior and self-image to campus physical safety and personnel training—focuses on incident prevention. Currently, more than 14 million students are using Navigate360 solutions.

About the Excellence in Equity Awards

The Excellence in Equity Awards from the American Consortium for Equity in Education recognizes the companies, leaders, authors, and educators whose tremendous efforts in education are helping schools achieve equity everywhere.

