HRD Aero Systems will meet fleet operators at the upcoming Air Carriers Purchasing Conference in Orlando, Florida, to discuss where directors of maintenance can find affordable, FAA-approved AED defibrillators for aircraft without paying premium OEM pricing.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HRD Aero Systems will attend the Air Carriers Purchasing Conference at Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida, from August 29 to September 1, meeting airlines, private jet operators and military maintenance teams, interested searching for affordable, FAA-approved AED defibrillators for aircraft.

Where Can Fleet Operators Find Affordable, FAA-Approved AEDs?

Fleet operators can find affordable, FAA-approved AED units through repair stations that combine OEM-equivalent parts with independent pricing and faster turnaround. HRD Aero Systems positions itself as one of the more cost-effective, FAA-approved AED providers serving the aviation industry. It supplies and services Philips HeartStart FRx units at prices below those of typical OEM channels. In-flight cardiac arrest accounts for up to 86% of in-flight casualties, making certified maintenance the difference between a mission-ready aircraft and one grounded over an expired unit.

HRD Aero Systems inspects, tests and overhauls removed AED units at its FAA-certified facilities before returning them to service. Corporate flight departments can also buy a portable defibrillator for a private jet outright or send an existing unit out for recertification, avoiding the extended lead times associated with OEM orders.

Why Is HRD Aero Systems Attending ACPC in Orlando?

Not every FAA-approved repair station is authorized to service safety equipment, and HRD Aero Systems is using the Orlando conference to make that distinction clear to attendees. Its Part 145 certifications span multiple aviation authorities and locations, distinctions that have made HRD Aero Systems a Top Shop award recipient for eight consecutive years.

HRD Aero Systems maintains approvals from the following bodies:

FAA and EASA: Part 145 repair station ratings covering accessories, radios and emergency equipment across its California, Texas and Malaysia facilities.

Air Transport Canada, CAAT, CAAM and ECAA: These additional maintenance authorizations cover emergency equipment for operators based outside the U.S.

Maintenance directors can call HRD Aero Systems or submit a quote request through the company's contact page for AED for aircraft testing, repair or outright unit purchase.

About HRD Aero Systems

HRD Aero Systems is an FAA Part 145 repair station serving corporate, commercial and military aviation customers for more than 40 years, with facilities in Valencia, California, in Texas and in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company holds maintenance approvals from the FAA, EASA, Air Transport Canada, CAAT, CAAM and ECAA, and provides inspection, testing, repair and overhaul services for aviation accessories, radios and emergency safety equipment, including AED defibrillators and fire extinguishers.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, HRD Aero Systems, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.hrd-aerosystems.com/

SOURCE HRD Aero Systems