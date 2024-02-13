Navigating Banned Breed & Bird Regulations for Pet Moves

"Our pet move managers have relocated thousands of birds and specialty pets. Our goal is to de-stress family moves and corporate relocations across the country and around the world." --Walter M. Woolf, VMD Air Animal Founder and Veterinarian Post this

Birds and specialty pets

Air Animal Pet Movers advises that parents of birds, specialty and pocket pets plan well in advance before moving because their precious pets may require a special Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora permit.

CITES is a voluntary international conservation agreement signed by 183 countries including the United States. The convention ensures that international trade does not harm the 35,000 or so endangered and protected species on the list. The number of species on the CITES list varies often as countries request changes. All the members ratify changes.

According to CITES, "trade is diverse, ranging from live animals and plants to a vast array of wildlife products derived from them, including food products, exotic leather goods, wooden musical instruments, timber, tourist curios and medicines. Levels of exploitation of some animal and plant species are high and the trade in them, together with other factors, such as habitat loss, is capable of heavily depleting their populations and even bringing some species close to extinction."

"For example, if you own a cockatoo or a gecko, you will have to have a CITES permit to relocate outside the United States," said Dr. Walter M. Woolf, veterinarian and founder of Air Animal. There are many rules, regulations and exceptions in the CITES agreement. Every step must be followed to the letter. Each country has a CITES Management Agency responsible for issuing permits. In the United States, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the managing agency.

"Our pet move managers can advise bird parents where to find the CITES import and export documents," Woolf said. Bird parents must complete the CITES paperwork. It's also important to include the origin of the bird—wild caught or egg hatched.

"We've relocated thousands of specialty pets. We coordinate the move and manage the air cargo shipment along with the export health certificates.

"Our goal is to de-stress family moves and corporate relocations. We take on the complex details involved in moving pets across the country and around the world. Pet Moving Made Easy® is our focus, our passion and our promise," Woolf added.

