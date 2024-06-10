Navigating Complex Regulations and Complaints to Achieve Quality Compliance for Life Sciences and Medical Devices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about quality compliance challenges and unique complexities facing the life sciences and medical devices industry. Attendees will learn how to navigate regulatory challenges and streamline complaints management while scaling operations to mitigate risk. The featured speakers will demonstrate how to leverage an enterprise quality management system (EQMS) for achieving successful compliance and review lessons learned along the way.

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As life sciences and medical device manufacturers strive to scale their operations to meet growing demands in a dynamic landscape, their journey can be full of challenges.

One of the most pressing concerns is navigating customer complaints and regulatory requirements. For example, between 2021 and 2023, the top three citations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for medical devices were related to lack of or inadequate procedures, complaint procedures and nonconforming products.