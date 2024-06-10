Navigating Complex Regulations and Complaints to Achieve Quality Compliance for Life Sciences and Medical Devices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about quality compliance challenges and unique complexities facing the life sciences and medical devices industry. Attendees will learn how to navigate regulatory challenges and streamline complaints management while scaling operations to mitigate risk. The featured speakers will demonstrate how to leverage an enterprise quality management system (EQMS) for achieving successful compliance and review lessons learned along the way.
TORONTO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As life sciences and medical device manufacturers strive to scale their operations to meet growing demands in a dynamic landscape, their journey can be full of challenges.
One of the most pressing concerns is navigating customer complaints and regulatory requirements. For example, between 2021 and 2023, the top three citations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for medical devices were related to lack of or inadequate procedures, complaint procedures and nonconforming products.
In this webinar, the attendees will gain insights into:
- Understanding compliance challenges and unique complexities facing the industry such as MedWatch, the FDA's medical product safety reporting program
- Leveraging an enterprise quality management system (EQMS) for best practices for navigating regulatory challenges and streamlining complaints management while scaling operations to mitigate risk
- Lessons learned along the way of achieving successful compliance
Register for this webinar today to gain invaluable insights into overcoming quality compliance challenges in the life sciences and medical device industries.
Join Kim Wakeman, Director, Product Management, ETQ; and Angel Bruzos, Business Analyst III - eQMS and Corporate Applications, Applied Medical, for the live webinar on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT)
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating Complex Regulations and Complaints to Achieve Quality Compliance for Life Sciences and Medical Devices.
