Navigating Complexity: Tailoring Cell-Based Bioassays for Advanced Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Choosing the best methods for each modality and understanding the desired endpoints are critical to designing successful assays and keeping your program on track. Post this

Method selection for different modalities with a focus on potency

Understanding key aspects and pitfalls of assay development

Case study on potency assays for antibody-drug conjugates

Importance of a two-way partnership for ensuring speed and staying on track

Register for this webinar today to explore essential strategies for designing and developing successful CBBAs tailored toward the development of advanced therapeutics.

Join experts from Solvias, Jung-Hua Yeh, PhD, Principal Scientist, Cell-Based BioAssay Department; and Dr. Reg Clayton, Head of Biosafety and Deputy Site Head, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating Complexity: Tailoring Cell-Based Bioassays for Advanced Therapeutics.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks