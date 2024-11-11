Navigating Early-Phase Clinical Trials: Key Considerations for Emerging Biotech and MedTech, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The discussion will cover practical aspects of early-phase trial management, including common pitfalls that can delay or derail progress and how to proactively address them. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will guide the audience through key strategies for overcoming the most common hurdles encountered in early-phase clinical trials. They will provide insights into optimizing trial design for scalability, selecting technology solutions that support long-term growth and ensuring high standards of data quality across all phases.

The attendees will also gain an understanding of how a robust approach to data management not only helps meet regulatory requirements but also improves operational efficiency, accelerates timelines and strengthens the case for payer reimbursement. The discussion will cover practical aspects of early-phase trial management, including common pitfalls that can delay or derail progress and how to proactively address them.

The speakers will also share real-world examples of companies that have successfully navigated these early stages, including strategies they employed to achieve regulatory milestones and prepare for future trial phases. The panel will discuss how to choose the right CDMS/EDC features to support evolving needs and maintain data integrity, thus emphasizing the importance of adaptability in clinical research.

Register for this webinar today to accelerate the path to approval and ensure that early-phase trials set the stage for future growth and commercial success.

Join Nicole Latimer, Chief Executive Officer, Medrio; and Kate Smith, MPH, Vice President, Clinical Affairs, Lumicell, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 2pm EST (11am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating Early-Phase Clinical Trials: Key Considerations for Emerging Biotech and MedTech.

