Navigating Election Stress: New Podcast Series Equips Listeners with Tools for Sanity and Social Harmony

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As election season ramps up, bringing heightened stress and media saturation, "The Good Citizen's Election Season Survival Guide to Restoring Common Sense and Sanity in a Crazy World" emerges as a crucial toolkit. This collaborative podcast series, produced by Lisa Cypers Kamen of Harvesting Happiness, aims to alleviate election-related stress through a focus on common sense, civic duty, and fostering healthy relational dynamics.

In today's polarized society, the intersection of critical thinking, political engagement, and personal Harvesting Happiness Podcast Starts Civic Engagement Series for Election Season Resilience well-being forms a complex landscape. The podcast series tackles this head-on by providing listeners with strategies to navigate the political circus through:

Managing stress

Enhancing life satisfaction

Improving relationships

The approach is deeply rooted in science, emphasizing applied positive psychology practices.

Since its inception in 2010, Harvesting Happiness has carved a niche in media and consulting with a clear motto: "Sound Ideas for Better Well-Being." The podcast has consistently spotlighted diverse thinkers and change agents dedicated to crafting a more harmonious world. The discussions challenge listeners to rethink human happiness, promoting a message that is fresh, optimistic, and purpose-driven.

"We are committed to rigorous research, not pseudoscience or quick fixes. Our focus is on empowering individuals through critical thinking and pleasurable relational engagement," said Lisa Cypers Kamen. Each episode encourages listeners to challenge preconceptions and explore new ideas with an open and discerning mind.

The series emphasizes the importance of maintaining connections and prioritizing mental well-being, essential for fostering constructive dialogue and understanding in an increasingly divided environment. "Each day, we have the choice and intellectual freedom to be happy or miserable, irrespective of external conditions," Kamen adds.

Listeners can access bonus episodes and take deeper dives into topics with "More Mental Fitness by Harvesting Happiness" available on Substack and Medium.

Collaborative Partners:

The series boasts an impressive list of collaborators, including The Kinsey Institute, The League of Women Voters, The Mental Immunity Project, Street Civics, CIRCE/The Cognitive Immunology Research Collaborative, and The National Civic League. Additional voices such as Sarah Ballantyne, PhD, Samir Chopra, PhD, Shai Tubali, PhD, and Regina Koepp, PsyD enrich the dialogue, bringing unique insights into the mix.

For anyone grappling with election stress or seeking strategies for a more balanced existence regardless of political outcomes, tuning into this series might just be the antidote needed for restoring sanity and embracing happiness in challenging times.

Listen on Spotify or wherever podcasts are available. For deeper insights into each topic, access bonus episodes with "More Mental Fitness by Harvesting Happiness" on Substack and Medium.

