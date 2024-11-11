Navigating FDA's Diversity Action Plan Draft Guidance: From Strategic Planning Through Study Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Specifically, this webinar will explore the concept of an "Integrative Approach" that aligns with diversity action plans and promotes equity in healthcare delivery and access. Post this

In this webinar, expert speakers will delve into how clinical trial sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) can comply with FDA's guidance on developing and implementing diversity action plans. Specifically, this webinar will explore the concept of an "Integrative Approach" that aligns with diversity action plans and promotes equity in healthcare delivery and access.

The panelists will navigate the FDA diversity action plan guidance and seek to establish considerations for an integrative approach framework to enhance patient-centric drug development — from trial design to patient outreach, recruitment, retention, and variable data analysis and interpretation.

Register today to learn how clinical trial sponsors and CROs can align with the FDA's updated guidance on diversity action plans in clinical studies.

Join Sarah Thompson Schick (Moderator), Counsel, Life Sciences Health Industry Group (LSHI), Reed Smith LLP; Tinaya Gray, Global Head Diversity in Clinical Trials, ICON plc; Siân Ratcliffe Smethurst, PhD, SVP, Head of Quantitative Sciences & Development Operations (QSDO), Biogen; Dominique Demolle, PhD, CEO, Cognivia; and Ruby Madison Ford, Research Analyst, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating FDA's Diversity Action Plan Draft Guidance: From Strategic Planning Through Study Success.

