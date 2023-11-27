Navigating Industry Needs for Retina Therapy Clinical Research Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As companies explore new therapies to address these disease states, new strategies are needed for clinical designs that measure therapeutic impact appropriate for the target patients and stage of disease. Post this

Using insights from the latest published research and regulatory agency reviews of clinical designs, these speakers will overview various endpoints within the retinal space, with an understanding of how condition-dependent endpoints can provide the best chance of program success. The team will also review patient sample considerations and how working with certain outside-USA locations can improve timelines and be better suited to finding the best-fit patients for studies. This talk will cover study considerations across a plethora of intervention approaches from traditional pharmaceuticals to gene therapy to novel neuroprotection interventions.

Join this webinar to gain insights into retina therapy programs in clinical research from industry experts to maximize success in the challenging field of ophthalmic clinical trials.

Join Keith Lane, Ora Vice President Posterior Segment; and Dr. Joao (John) Trein, Ora Head of LATAM Operations, Retina Specialist, for the live webinar on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 11 am EST (4 pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating Industry Needs for Retina Therapy Clinical Research Success.

