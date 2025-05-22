Navigating Neurological Disease Biomarkers -- Progress, Learnings and Future Directions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the impact of emerging biomarkers, including endothelial, metabolic, immune, and inflammatory markers on the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases. The featured speakers will discuss the learnings, challenges, and opportunities of integrating multiplex immunoassay platforms into clinical research. The speakers will share real-world examples showcasing key learnings in biomarker-driven clinical research and drug development. Attendees will also gain insight into future directions of proteomics and multi-omics in driving precision medicine in neurological disease research.
TORONTO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The landscape of neurological disease research is rapidly evolving, with protein biomarkers playing a pivotal role in enhancing our understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis.
While cutting-edge proteomics platforms have enabled significant advancements in the field, challenges remain in translating discoveries into clinical applications. Bridging these gaps requires sharing key learnings from both successes and setbacks as the field advances toward precision medicine.
This virtual panel discussion brings together leading experts from academia and biopharma to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in neurological biomarker research and will cover:
- Emerging biomarkers and their impact on diagnosing and treating neurological disease
- Practical strategies for integrating multiplex immunoassay platforms into clinical research, from sample handling to data interpretation
- Combining proteomics with genetics, imaging, and digital health to gain deeper biological insights and accelerate drug development
- Harnessing the power of collaboration between academia, industry, and clinicians to drive innovation
Whether you're an established researcher or new to the field, this session will provide actionable insights and expert guidance to navigate the rapidly advancing world of neurological biomarkers.
Register for this webinar to explore how protein biomarker research is paving the way for precision neurology and transforming patient outcomes.
Join Anne-Li Lind (moderator), PhD, Lead Neuroscience, Scientific Affairs, Olink Proteomics (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific); Lisa Vermunt, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Neurochemistry Laboratory, Amsterdam UMC; Pallavi Sachdev, MPH, PhD, Executive Director and Head, Translational Medicine, Eisai Inc.; and Ahmed Abdelhak, MD, Assistant Professor of Neurology, University of California San Francisco, for the live webinar on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating Neurological Disease Biomarkers – Progress, Learnings and Future Directions [Navigating Neurological Disease Biomarkers – Progress, Learnings and Future Directions __title__ https://xtalks.com/webinars/navigating-neurological-disease-biomarkers-progress-learnings-and-future-directions/ .
