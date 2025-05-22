Navigating Neurological Disease Biomarkers -- Progress, Learnings and Future Directions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This virtual panel discussion brings together leading experts from academia and biopharma to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in neurological biomarker research Post this

This virtual panel discussion brings together leading experts from academia and biopharma to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in neurological biomarker research and will cover:

Emerging biomarkers and their impact on diagnosing and treating neurological disease

Practical strategies for integrating multiplex immunoassay platforms into clinical research, from sample handling to data interpretation

Combining proteomics with genetics, imaging, and digital health to gain deeper biological insights and accelerate drug development

Harnessing the power of collaboration between academia, industry, and clinicians to drive innovation

Whether you're an established researcher or new to the field, this session will provide actionable insights and expert guidance to navigate the rapidly advancing world of neurological biomarkers.

Register for this webinar to explore how protein biomarker research is paving the way for precision neurology and transforming patient outcomes.

Join Anne-Li Lind (moderator), PhD, Lead Neuroscience, Scientific Affairs, Olink Proteomics (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific); Lisa Vermunt, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Neurochemistry Laboratory, Amsterdam UMC; Pallavi Sachdev, MPH, PhD, Executive Director and Head, Translational Medicine, Eisai Inc.; and Ahmed Abdelhak, MD, Assistant Professor of Neurology, University of California San Francisco, for the live webinar on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating Neurological Disease Biomarkers – Progress, Learnings and Future Directions [Navigating Neurological Disease Biomarkers – Progress, Learnings and Future Directions __title__ https://xtalks.com/webinars/navigating-neurological-disease-biomarkers-progress-learnings-and-future-directions/ .

