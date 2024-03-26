Navigating Patient Payments in the Digital Era, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As clinical trials increasingly adopt digital technologies for data collection, monitoring and participant engagement, ensuring efficient and transparent processes for compensating participants has become paramount. Post this

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the current trends related to patient payments in the digital era.

Join Xander Tielman, Senior Technical Product Manager, StudyKIK; and Andre Beukes, Senior Director, IMS, Syneos Health, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating Patient Payments in the Digital Era.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks