Navigating Patient Payments in the Digital Era, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the evolving landscape of patient payments and its implications for trial management. Attendees will gain insights into leveraging digital platforms for streamlined participant payment processes, including reimbursement for travel, procedures and study-related expenses. The featured speakers will discuss implementing secure and compliant digital payment solutions to protect participant privacy and data integrity. Attendees will also learn about enhancing participant engagement and retention through user-friendly digital payment interfaces and transparent financial communication.
TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the contemporary landscape of clinical research, digital transformation has fundamentally altered the way in which various aspects of clinical trial management are approached. One critical area significantly impacted by this evolution is the management of patient payments. As clinical trials increasingly adopt digital technologies for data collection, monitoring and participant engagement, ensuring efficient and transparent processes for compensating participants has become paramount.
With the introduction of electronic data capture systems, virtual trial platforms and telehealth services, the traditional methods of handling payments have been challenged. This webinar aims to dive into the challenges and opportunities that arise in the realm of patient payments. By examining real-world scenarios and industry trends, the expert speakers will uncover the complexities of managing payments in a digital environment and explore innovative solutions to address them.
Join Xander Tielman, Senior Technical Product Manager, StudyKIK; and Andre Beukes, Senior Director, IMS, Syneos Health, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
