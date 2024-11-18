Navigating the CNS Clinical Trial Landscape in the Asia-Pacific (APAC): Challenges, Opportunities, and Best Practices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Panelists will explore the rising demand for CNS studies in APAC and key factors that drive the region's appeal for clinical trial teams. Post this

In this webinar, CNS trial experts from Cogstate — including those native to the region — will delve into the complexities of conducting CNS trials in APAC, focusing on the delicate balance between achieving standardized, high-quality data collection and minimizing cultural bias through consideration of local cultural-linguistic nuances.

Panelists will explore the rising demand for CNS studies in APAC and key factors that drive the region's appeal for clinical trial teams. The session will focus on addressing regional challenges in CNS endpoint assessment, rater training & monitoring, decentralized trial methodologies and operational considerations and provide practical solutions to overcome hurdles and support high quality data capture in trials with an APAC footprint. Specific case examples from Japan and China will be presented.

Register for this webinar to gain a deeper understanding of successfully executing CNS trials in the dynamic APAC region.

Join Svenja Wacker, PhD, Science Director, Business Development, Cogstate; Mikako Moriyasu, Psy.D, Central Rater Manager, Cogstate; and Wen-Yu Cheng, Psy.D, Licensed Neuropsychologist, Psychologist, and Jungian Analyst, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating the CNS Clinical Trial Landscape in the Asia-Pacific (APAC): Challenges, Opportunities, and Best Practices.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks; Xtalks