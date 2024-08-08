Navigating the Current Landscape of Anti-Drug Antibodies Testing from Preclinical to the Clinical Stages, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

From the lessons learned, they will share their thoughts on the future of ADA assays' strategies, and case studies will also be presented to support the discussion. Post this

This session will cover the current protocols and best practices for conducting ADA assays during clinical immunogenicity assessments. Moreover, the speakers will delve into immunogenicity risk assessment, providing insights into evaluating potential immune responses and their impact on drug efficacy and safety.

Register for this webinar today to gain critical insights into the evolving landscape of ADA and immunogenicity testing in bioanalytical settings.

