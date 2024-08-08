Navigating the Current Landscape of Anti-Drug Antibodies Testing from Preclinical to the Clinical Stages, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the evolving landscape of anti-drug antibody (ADA) and immunogenicity testing in bioanalytical settings. Attendees will learn about current recommendations for pre-clinical immunogenicity, specifically lean anti-drug antibodies' testing. The featured speakers will also discuss current recommendations for clinical immunogenicity anti-drug antibodies' assay testing. The speakers will share insights into immunogenicity risk assessment.
TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The bioanalytical field relative to how ADA assays (anti-drug antibody) are used has evolved tremendously. In this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss current strategies for the gating of bioanalytical ADA/immunogenicity testing to support preclinical and clinical programs. The attendees will specifically have the benefit of learning about the implications in their ADA/immunogenicity data interpretation when you apply — or don't apply — the new lean approach for ADA preclinical and clinical testing.
The expert speakers will give a historical overview of the evolution of concepts around ADA assays in the last ten years. From the lessons learned, they will share their thoughts on the future of ADA assays' strategies, and case studies will also be presented to support the discussion.
This session will cover the current protocols and best practices for conducting ADA assays during clinical immunogenicity assessments. Moreover, the speakers will delve into immunogenicity risk assessment, providing insights into evaluating potential immune responses and their impact on drug efficacy and safety.
Register for this webinar today to gain critical insights into the evolving landscape of ADA and immunogenicity testing in bioanalytical settings.
Join experts from KCAS Bio, Cheikh Kane, PhD, Executive Director, Biopharma Services; and Dominic Warrino, PhD, Senior Director of Scientific Services, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating the Current Landscape of Anti-Drug Antibodies Testing from Preclinical to the Clinical Stages.
