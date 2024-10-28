Navigating the FDA's New Clinical Trial Diversity Guidance: Unlocking the Future of Inclusive Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the latest FDA guidelines on diversity in clinical trials, including the new requirements for diversity action plans and their impact on study design and outcomes. Attendees will gain insights into actionable strategies for integrating diversity requirements into clinical trials and optimizing study design and increasing participant engagement. The featured speaker will share real-world examples of how organizations have successfully met diversity goals and improved clinical trial outcomes. The speaker will also discuss how to address specific questions and challenges related to the new diversity guidance and its implementation.
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an insightful webinar focusing on the latest US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines on diversity in clinical trials.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore how these new standards can be met and discuss actionable strategies for integrating diversity requirements into clinical trials by optimizing study design and increasing participant engagement.
They will also discuss real-world examples of how organizations have successfully achieved diversity goals and improved clinical trial outcomes. The expert speakers will also provide a detailed understanding of the FDA's new diversity guidance and focus on the latest requirements for diversity action plans and how these regulations impact study design and clinical trial outcomes.
The attendees will get to learn how study inclusivity can be enhanced by helping to identify diverse patient populations, streamlining participant recruitment and ensuring compliance with the FDA's new diversity standards.
Register for this webinar today to explore the latest FDA guidelines on clinical trial diversity and how compliance with these standards can be achieved.
Join Joshua Hartman, Director, Clinical Study Feasibility & Analytics, TriNetX, for the live webinar on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating the FDA's New Clinical Trial Diversity Guidance: Unlocking the Future of Inclusive Research.
