Navigating the FDA's New Clinical Trial Diversity Guidance: Unlocking the Future of Inclusive Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The attendees will get to learn how study inclusivity can be enhanced by helping to identify diverse patient populations, streamlining participant recruitment and ensuring compliance with the FDA's new diversity standards.

They will also discuss real-world examples of how organizations have successfully achieved diversity goals and improved clinical trial outcomes. The expert speakers will also provide a detailed understanding of the FDA's new diversity guidance and focus on the latest requirements for diversity action plans and how these regulations impact study design and clinical trial outcomes.

Register for this webinar today to explore the latest FDA guidelines on clinical trial diversity and how compliance with these standards can be achieved.

Join Joshua Hartman, Director, Clinical Study Feasibility & Analytics, TriNetX, for the live webinar on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating the FDA's New Clinical Trial Diversity Guidance: Unlocking the Future of Inclusive Research.

