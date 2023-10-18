Navigating the Future -- Pharma, Analytics Maturity and Shaping Healthcare's Use of AI, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This expert panel provides guidance and insights to help smooth the progression through the data maturity model and amplify success at every stage. Tweet this

Attendees will gain insights into:

AI-driven healthcare: Delve into the promise of AI, from its current role in pharma data analytics to its future as a trusted advisor for doctors in diagnosing and treating patients.

Analytics maturity model: Understand why successfully navigating from a foundational analytics capability to a prescriptive analytics capability is pivotal for pharma. Discover how each phase aligns with specific business needs and decision-making capabilities.

Data's influence: Explore how the kind of data healthcare providers use can either propel or hinder the journey through the analytics maturity model. Learn why patient-centric intelligence is the key to unlocking AI's true potential.

Diagnosing Maturity: Discover methods to assess an organization's current data maturity level and receive guidance on initiating a successful data-driven journey.

Practical Insights: Gain actionable insights and real-world examples of the business questions and insights generated at each stage of the analytics maturity model.

By attending, attendees will learn about the foundations for AI adoption that supercharges decision-making and improves patient and commercial outcomes.

Join experts from Prospection, Nathan Walters, General Manager — ANZ; Kristen Mann, Chief Product Officer; Vishal Kapoor, General Manager — Analytics; and Daniel West, CEO, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 7pm EDT (N. America) / Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10am AEDT (Melbourne, AU).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating the Future — Pharma, Analytics Maturity and Shaping Healthcare's Use of AI.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

