Navigating the Future: CallRevu Appoints Keri Cohen as Chief Marketing Officer to Fuel Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRevu, a leading force, powering excellence in automotive communication intelligence solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Keri Cohen as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This strategic move coincides with a pivotal moment in CallRevu's trajectory of rapid expansion and innovation, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to industry excellence.
"Part of my plan as CEO when I took over was to build a world-class leadership team," said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. "Keri Cohen's appointment as our new Chief Marketing Officer is a significant milestone in this endeavor. Her dynamic leadership, coupled with our ongoing advancements, will drive CallRevu to new heights. Keri's role is pivotal in shaping and executing our go-to-market strategies as we continue revolutionizing the automotive communication landscape."
In her capacity as CMO, Keri Cohen will lead CallRevu's marketing initiatives, focusing on amplifying brand presence and refining strategic marketing efforts. Her expertise will be instrumental, playing a vital role in optimizing and enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction, ensuring that CallRevu remains at the forefront of leading-edge solutions in the automotive sector.
"Joining a company devoted to pushing boundaries and establishing new industry benchmarks is incredibly exciting. I am honored to assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer at CallRevu, particularly during this period of transformative growth and innovation," said Keri Cohen. "I'm incredibly energized by the opportunity to drive more awareness for such a respected and forward-thinking company and to collaborate with the team to propel our go-to-market initiatives."
Keri Cohen brings a wealth of experience to CallRevu, with a proven track record in crafting impactful marketing strategies across diverse sectors. Her appointment underscores CallRevu's dedication to providing dynamic, cutting-edge solutions and solidifies its position as an industry leader in automotive communication intelligence.
About CallRevu: CallRevu is at the forefront of automotive communication intelligence solutions, empowering dealerships with actionable data and real-time insights to enhance customer experiences and optimize communication strategies–enabling dealerships to elevate customer satisfaction, increase sales, and improve operational efficiency.
For media inquiries, please contact: Susan Lovett, Director of Marketing [email protected]
Media Contact
Susan Lovett, CallRevu, 4436329119, [email protected], www.callrevu.com
SOURCE CallRevu
