Navigating the Future: CallRevu Appoints Keri Cohen as Chief Marketing Officer to Fuel Growth and Innovation

"Keri Cohen's appointment as our new Chief Marketing Officer is a significant milestone in this endeavor. Her dynamic leadership, coupled with our ongoing advancements, will drive CallRevu to new heights," stated Ben Chodor, CallRevu CEO. Post this

"Joining a company devoted to pushing boundaries and establishing new industry benchmarks is incredibly exciting. I am honored to assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer at CallRevu, particularly during this period of transformative growth and innovation," said Keri Cohen. "I'm incredibly energized by the opportunity to drive more awareness for such a respected and forward-thinking company and to collaborate with the team to propel our go-to-market initiatives."

Keri Cohen brings a wealth of experience to CallRevu, with a proven track record in crafting impactful marketing strategies across diverse sectors. Her appointment underscores CallRevu's dedication to providing dynamic, cutting-edge solutions and solidifies its position as an industry leader in automotive communication intelligence.

About CallRevu: CallRevu is at the forefront of automotive communication intelligence solutions, empowering dealerships with actionable data and real-time insights to enhance customer experiences and optimize communication strategies–enabling dealerships to elevate customer satisfaction, increase sales, and improve operational efficiency.

