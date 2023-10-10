Navigating the Future of Enterprise AI: Solix Technologies, Inc. & Institute for International Business, CU Denver Illuminate the Path at SOLIXEmpower 2023

Join a convergence of top minds centered on Enterprise AI, Cloud and Data. Witness the unveiling of next-gen solutions, trends, and dialogues, in-person or virtually
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solix Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in data fabric and cloud data management applications, in collaboration with CU Denver's Institute for International Business, today announced the speakers and agenda for "Information Architecture for Enterprise AI".
This in-person and live stream event will invite attendees from across the globe to engage in vital discussions surrounding enterprise AI's evolving landscape. It'll feature keynotes and panel discussions on cloud, data, and generative AI from top industry leaders. The sessions will explore the data fabric required to achieve digital transformation and the impact of enterprise AI on businesses across the world.
Distinguished Speakers and Panelists Include:
- Anthony A. Fisher, Head of Data Management & Analytics, Department of Revenue, State of Colorado
- Barry Rudolph, Former VP, IBM
- Christopher Marcolis, Head of Analytics & Data Governance, CDW
- Colin Cecil, Director of Retirement and Archiving Center of Excellence, Merck
- Dr. Constancio Nakuma, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, University of Colorado Denver
- Devin Fidler, CEO, Rethinkery
- Himanshu Parikh, CIO Advisor, Roland Berger (Former CIO Foot Locker)
- Jack Ottman, COO, Minds, Inc.
- Jim Lee, VP of Data Services, Solix Technologies, Inc.
- John Ottman, Executive Chairman, Solix Technologies, Inc.
- Julie Tracy Lockwood, Associate Partner, IBM
- Kalyan Manyam, VP of Product Marketing, Solix Technologies, Inc.
- Kishore Gadiraju, VP of Engineering, Solix Technologies, Inc.
- Manuel Serapio, Faculty Director, IIB-CIBER and Associate Professor, Business School, University of Colorado Denver.
- Mark Lee, SVP Services, Solix Technologies, Inc.
- Mark Skiba, Divisional Assistant VP, Great American Insurance
- Nadia Rosseels, CIO, DPI Specialty Foods
- Nikhil Venkatesh, Co-Founder Blockspan, SlopeJet
- Paul Garstang, Director EU Sales, Solix Technologies, Inc.
- Phil Neff, Manager Data Compliance Program - JB Hunt
- Robin Bloor, Founder, Bloor Research
- Russ Puryear, VP, Solix Technologies, Inc.
- Sai Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Solix Technologies, Inc.
- Sandeep Dalal, Manager, Helen of Troy
- Veena Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Emagia Corporation
- Vikram Kumar, CEO, Multiplier AI
- Vivek Kumar, Director of Analytics, Alberta Health Services
"Solix Common Data Platform, coupled with the Solix Cloud Data Management application framework equips businesses with the essential Information Architecture required for Enterprise AI" said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Solix Technologies, Inc.
Event Details for SOLIXEmpower 2023:
In-Person Attendance:
- Dates: October 12-13, 2023
- Location: Student Commons ACAD 2500 & 2600, UC Denver (Auraria Campus)
- Registration: www.solixempower.com
Virtual Attendance:
- Date/Time: October 13, 2023 9:00 AM MDT
- Location: Online
- Free Registration: www.solixempower.com
For more information on the summit and detailed agenda, visit www.solixempower.com
About Solix Technologies, Inc.
Solix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of information architecture and data fabric solutions that help organizations intelligently manage and process their enterprise data. Powered by Solix Common Data Platform (CDP), a multi-cloud technology platform, Solix Cloud Data Management applications include Enterprise Archiving, Enterprise Data Lake, Enterprise AI, Consumer Data Privacy, and Enterprise Content Services. Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates worldwide through an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators. To learn more, please visit https://www.cloud.solix.com
