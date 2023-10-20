Navigating the Future of Luxury: Bering Yachts Unleashes Next-Gen Eco-Friendly Explorer Catamarans and Dynamic Partnerships at FLIBS 2023

Bering Yachts, under founder Alexei Mikhailov's visionary leadership, is excited to introduce extraordinary maritime innovations, raising industry standards. Post this

Bering Yachts will introduce it's stunning new fleet of eco-friendly full aluminum, long-range explorer catamarans – a testament to innovation and adventure on the open seas. "You cannot understand the true force of nature without experiencing it yourself," says Mikhailov.

Additionally, Bering Yachts is embarking on a transformative partnership with Outsail, a pioneer in autonomous airfoil sails. Born of modern aerodynamic innovation, the wings seamlessly merge the operational ease of a powerboat with the cost-efficiency of a sailboat. Activated with a single button press, the technology exemplifies Outsail's commitment to environmental sustainability while embracing the spirit of wind-driven exploration.

Furthermore, the development of the new B120 marks a notable collaboration between Bering Yachts and Phathom Studio. The design philosophy of Phathom Studio emphasizes a dynamically balanced exterior, aiming to visually reduce the superstructure's height – a challenge in this yacht-size segment. The B120, with an impressive interior volume close to 500 GT, offers big-boat amenities, positioning itself as an epitome of luxury for yacht owners and a prime charter-ready vessel.

Bering Yachts will also have their display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, highlighting award-winning Carla Guilhem Design, in partnership with NautiStyles, Esthec, Cosentino, and Moderno Porcelain Works. Carla Guilhem, who has designed interiors of multiple Bering Yachts, will launch and showcase "Esthec by Carla Guilhem", a forward-thinking approach to nautical decking. Bringing this symphony of luxury and style to life is Cosentino with Dekton, realized through the craftsmanship of Moderno Porcelain Works.

In a world where precision, innovation, and artistic brilliance converge, Bering Yachts and its visionary collaborators are rewriting the rules of luxury yachting.

Invitation to the Press Breakfast Event

Members of the press are welcome to dive into the exciting details at the Press Breakfast at 10 a.m. on October 26, 2023, at Superyacht Village at FLIBS located at 2150 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale. Kindly note that this event is by invitation only. To confirm your attendance, RSVP to Sabrina at [email protected].

About Bering Yachts

Bering Yachts is a globally acclaimed brand dedicated to safety, craftsmanship, and innovation in the luxury yacht industry. Founded by Alexei Mikhailov, Bering Yachts continuously pushes the boundaries of explorer yacht design. You can view more details and photos on their social media at https://www.instagram.com/bering_yachts

Media Contact

Victoria Chalaya, Bering Yachts, (919) 523 4265, [email protected], https://beringyachts.com/

SOURCE Bering Yachts