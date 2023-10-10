Navigating the Future: The Evolution of REMS and the Path Ahead, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) and the latest FDA updates for professionals planning their next REMS. Attendees will learn how risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) have changed. The featured speakers will share the directions of future REMS and how this applies to your next REMS submission.
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During this webinar, the featured speakers will review how The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has evolved the implementation of risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) since its creation in the 2007 FDA Amendments Act.
Join the team of REMS experts to review some of the key moments, initiatives and lessons learned from 15 years of working in the REMS industry. Hear how guidance documents evolved to shape industry interactions and discover what's likely to change next.
Learn how the approach to assessment report metrics, audits, technology, transactional forms and FDA operation insight demands have changed considerably and what this means to the target audience as they plan for their next REMS.
Join this webinar to gain insights into REMS and the latest FDA updates for professionals planning their next REMS.
Join experts from Syneos Health, Carolyn Carr, Senior Director Global Risk Management & REMS Engagement Center; Mary Orosco, Managing Director, Global Risk Management & REMS Account Management; Paul Sheehan, Vice President Global Risk Management & REMS Strategy & Business Development; and Justin Wilson, Executive Director Global Risk Management & REMS Technology, for the live webinar on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating the Future: The Evolution of REMS and the Path Ahead.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article