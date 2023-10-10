Navigating the Future: The Evolution of REMS and the Path Ahead, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) and the latest FDA updates for professionals planning their next REMS. Attendees will learn how risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) have changed. The featured speakers will share the directions of future REMS and how this applies to your next REMS submission.

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During this webinar, the featured speakers will review how The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has evolved the implementation of risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) since its creation in the 2007 FDA Amendments Act.

Join the team of REMS experts to review some of the key moments, initiatives and lessons learned from 15 years of working in the REMS industry. Hear how guidance documents evolved to shape industry interactions and discover what's likely to change next.