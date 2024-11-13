Navigating the Inflation Reduction Act: Reassessing Evidence and Value Needs for Price Negotiations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, a diverse panel of experts, including those specializing in market access, real-world evidence (RWE), evidence synthesis and payer perspectives will provide an in-depth look at the implications of the Inflation Reduction Act on Medicare price negotiations and discuss how pharmaceutical manufacturers can align with new regulatory expectations while preparing for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) price negotiations. Attendees will gain insights into CMS policy guidance on the evidence leveraged during Medicare price negotiations, including how the maximum fair price (MFP) is determined. The featured speakers also will offer practical strategies for creating comprehensive evidence packages that effectively demonstrate a product's value to support MFP negotiations.
TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The signing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022 represented one of the most significant landscape changes to the US healthcare ecosystem over the past decade. In particular, the provision authorizing Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to negotiate drug prices has had a major impact on pharmaceutical manufacturers.
On August 15, 2024, CMS released the maximum fair price (MFP) for the first 10 drugs selected for price negotiations. However, the detailed explanation of the rationale for the negotiated prices will not be released until March 1, 2025.
The expert panel has investigated the CMS policy guidance around evidence considered while determining MFPs and will offer perspectives around evidence strategies that could help manufacturers demonstrate true product value during Medicare price negotiations.
By attending this webinar, attendees will:
- Gain an understanding of CMS' initial policy guidance on evidence leveraged for supporting negotiations with manufacturers and determining MFP
- Explore strategies for developing robust evidence packages to be prepared for future Medicare price negotiations
Join Dr. A. Mark Fendrick, MD, Director, University of Michigan Center for Value-Based Insurance Design; Manasee Shah, Director, Value, Evidence & Outcomes, GSK; and experts from Evidera, part of the PPD ™ clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Priya Jain, MS, MBA, Executive Director, Value and Access; Ariel Berger, MPH, Executive Director, Integrated Solutions, Real- World Evidence; and Sarah Ronnebaum, PhD, Research Scientist,: Evidence Synthesis, Modeling & Communication, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 2pm EST (11am PST).
