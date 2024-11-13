Navigating the Inflation Reduction Act: Reassessing Evidence and Value Needs for Price Negotiations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert panel has investigated the CMS policy guidance around evidence considered while determining MFPs and will offer perspectives around evidence strategies that could help manufacturers demonstrate true product value during Medicare price negotiations. Post this

By attending this webinar, attendees will:

Gain an understanding of CMS' initial policy guidance on evidence leveraged for supporting negotiations with manufacturers and determining MFP

Explore strategies for developing robust evidence packages to be prepared for future Medicare price negotiations

Join Dr. A. Mark Fendrick, MD, Director, University of Michigan Center for Value-Based Insurance Design; Manasee Shah, Director, Value, Evidence & Outcomes, GSK; and experts from Evidera, part of the PPD ™ clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Priya Jain, MS, MBA, Executive Director, Value and Access; Ariel Berger, MPH, Executive Director, Integrated Solutions, Real- World Evidence; and Sarah Ronnebaum, PhD, Research Scientist,: Evidence Synthesis, Modeling & Communication, for the live webinar on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 2pm EST (11am PST).

