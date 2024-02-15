Navigating the Investigational New Drug (IND) Application Process, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn practical tips and recommendations for successfully navigating the investigational new drug (IND) application process, including actionable insights to enhance the chances of regulatory success. Attendees will get an overview of the required data to support the IND opening and the initiation of clinical trials. The featured speaker will discuss proactive measures to minimize the risk of clinical holds and prevent unnecessary clinical trial delays, including tips for companies to optimize their IND submissions and improve overall efficiency.
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attend an informative webinar delving into the investigational new drug (IND) application process, a pivotal milestone in drug development. The IND application is an important milestone in drug development. An IND aims to demonstrate that every aspect of the drug is safe for human exposure. Sponsors need to evaluate IND readiness to ensure they have enough data to support the initiation of clinical trials. Submission of an incomplete IND lacking important studies or data can lead to a clinical hold, thus delaying clinical trials and increasing costs for the sponsor.
Register for this webinar to explore the drug development process with specific insights into The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) regulations, including an overview of the required content for a successful IND application and recommended interactions with the agency to ensure success.
Join Paula Garcia Calavia, PhD, Director, Regulatory Affairs, Pace Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Navigating the Investigational New Drug (IND) Application Process.
